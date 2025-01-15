Chalobah goes back to Blues

January 15 2025

Chelsea have recalled defender Trevoh Chalobah from his Crystal Palace loan.

The centre-back was brought in by the Eagles last summer after falling out of favour with manager Enzo Maresca.

Chalobah has impressed at Selhurst Park this season, making 14 appearances while scoring three goals.

The 25-year-old was set to play in tonight's league fixture away at Leicester but will now make a return to his parent club in West London.

Chelsea have injuries to key stars with Benoit Badiashile out with a thigh problem and Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Chalobah had been left out of Chelsea's pre-season tour and told he had no future at Stamford Bridge.