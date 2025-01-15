In-form Eagles seal away win

January 15 2025

Crystal Palace eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 win at Leicester City.

The Eagles put in an efficient away performance and have now lost just one of their past 10 Premier League matches.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring seven minutes after the break with Palace's first attempt on target.

He picked up Ismaila Sarr's through ball and rounded goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk to net his sixth league goal of the season.

England defender Marc Guehi expertly volleyed home a free-kick after drifting in from the left in the 78th minute to seal the win.

The result moves Palace to 14th place in the table and eight points clear of the bottom three.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Mitchell (Clyne 80), Lerma (Doucoure 20), Hughes (Kamada 62), Eze (Devenny 80), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 80).

Not used: Turner, Riad, Clyne, Schlupp, Kporha.

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin (Ayew, 80), Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks (Skipp 66), Soumare, El Khannouss (Daka 66), Mavididi, Buonanotte (McAteer 66), Vardy.

Not used: Iversen, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, De Cordova-Reid.