Eagles swoop to sign Esse

January 18 2025

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Romain Esse from Millwall on a five and a half year deal.

Esse, 19, signs on a deal worth 12 million potentially rising to 14.5 million with add-ons. The 19-year-old Lions academy graduate, who has represented England at under-18, U19 and U20 levels is an attacking midfielder who has five goals and an assist for Millwall this season already.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "We are delighted to welcome Romain to Crystal Palace, and were looking forward to working with him to continue his impressive progress to date.

"Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats the type of player long associated with South London and Crystal Palace Football Club and everyone at the club is looking forward to watching him shine on the pitch, and fulfil his exciting potential."

Esse commented: "Im very excited to be here, Its a good project and a good opportunity, so I just cant wait to get started.

"For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.

"The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place [for it] and I just can't wait to start playing.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League but most importantly, [to play] for Crystal Palace.

"Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!"