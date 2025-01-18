Eagles swoop to sign Esse

January 18 2025

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Romain Esse from Millwall on a five and a half year deal.

Esse, 19, signs on a deal worth £12 million potentially rising to £14.5 million with add-ons. The 19-year-old Lions academy graduate, who has represented England at under-18, U19 and U20 levels is an attacking midfielder who has five goals and an assist for Millwall this season already.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "We are delighted to welcome Romain to Crystal Palace, and were looking forward to working with him to continue his impressive progress to date.

"Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats  the type of player long associated with South London and Crystal Palace Football Club  and everyone at the club is looking forward to watching him shine on the pitch, and fulfil his exciting potential."

Esse commented: "Im very excited to be here, Its a good project and a good opportunity, so I just cant wait to get started.

"For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.

"The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place [for it] and I just can't wait to start playing.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League  but most importantly, [to play] for Crystal Palace.

"Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!"