Mateta at the double against Hammers

January 18 2025

Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 London derby win away to West Ham United.

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was on target to continue Palace's impressive away form this season.

The Eagles have now gone seven straight away matches without losing for the first time ever in the top division.

Mateta scored his first of the game three minutes into the second half after getting on the end of Eberechi Eze's through ball and firing into the bottom corner.

West Ham went down to 10 men in the 80th minute when Konstantinos Mavropanos was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mateta.

Palace sealed all three points from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Eddie Nketiah was taken down in the area by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Mateta just about got the spot-kick beyond Fabianski to net his eighth league goal of the campaign.

The win helps the Eagles up to 12th in the table and 11 points away from the relegation zone.

West Ham: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell (Scarles 57), Emerson (Orford 57), Rodríguez (Soler 46), Álvarez (Luis Guilherme 83), Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta (Ings 57).

Not used: Areola, Coufal, Casey, Irving.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada, Hughes (Clyne 90), Eze (Nketiah 78), Sarr (Devenny 68), Mateta (Schlupp 90).

Not used: Turner, Riad, Kporha, Rodney, Doucoure.