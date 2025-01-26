Palace pay the penalty

January 26 2025
Crystal Palace ended their recent good form with a 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford.
Palace had just one defeat in their previous 11 league matches but lost at Selhurst Park after a performance as damp as the weather conditions.
Both sides were evenly-matched until the 66th minute when Brentford took the lead with a retaken penalty. Bryan Mbeumo's spot-kick hit the post after Maxence Lacroix had brought down Nathan Collins in the box.
However, the VAR ordered the set-piece to be taken after Marc Guehi had encroached into the area. Mbeumo stepped up second time around and made no mistake with his kick.
The Bees stretched their lead in the 80th minute with a Kevin Schade header off a cross from Mikkel Damsgaard.
Palace nabbed a consolation five minutes later with a debut goal from new signing Romain Esse who came off the bench to slot in at the back post when the ball fell to him from Daniel Munozs centre.
Palace: Henderson, Richards (Kamada 84), Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Esse 83), Eze, Sarr (Nketiah 72), Mateta.
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Schlupp, Kporha, Devenny, Umeh.
Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard (Jenson 54), Janelt, Damsgaard (Mee 93), Schade (Yarmoliuk 84), Mbeumo, Wissa.
Not used: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Ajer, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo
