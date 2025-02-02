Palace sink sorry United

February 2 2025
Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.
The Eagles continued their impressive away record in the league with eight straight matches unbeaten on the road.
Both teams went close to scoring in the first half, with United's Kobbie Mainoo hitting the post and Jean-Philippe Mateta shooting just wide when through on goal.
In-form Mateta broke the deadlock in the 64th minute by slotting home after Maxence Lacroix's header from substitute Eberechi Eze's cross came back off the bar.
Mateta secured his 10th Premier League goal of the season and six in five games when he converted Daniel Munoz's low cross in the last minute.
Oliver Glasner's side have won three successive Premier League away games for the first time since 2019 and they leapfrog over United in the table.
Man Utd: Onana, Mazraoui (Zirkzee 70), Yoro, Maguire, Martinez (De Ligt 82), Dalot, Ugarte (Eriksen 87), Fernandes, Mainoo (Hojlund 70), Amad, Garnacho.
Not used: Bayindir, Harrison, Lindelof, Casemiro, Collyer.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes (Wharton 88), Mitchell (Clyne 88), Kamada (Eze 61), Sarr (Devenny 90, Mateta.
Not used: Turner, Kporha, Schlupp, Esse, Nketiah.
