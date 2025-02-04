Chelsea's Chilwell joins Palace on loan

February 4 2025

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-back has been frozen out by Blues manager Enzo Maresca and has not appeared in the Premier League since April 2024.

Chilwell, who has 21 England caps, has featured just once this campaign in a Carabao Cup victory against Barrow.

"I'm very excited to be here," the 28-year-old told the Palace website. "Crystal Palace is a club that's going in a great direction. You look at the last few months, with the results and how the team's playing, and it was a no-brainer to make the decision to come here."

Chilwell will provide competition to Eagles left-back Tyrick Mitchell. He also boosts the squad with defender Chadi Riad sidelined with a long-term a knee injury.

Chelsea bought Chilwell from Leicester City for £45million in 2020 but it appears he could be on his way out of the club in the summer.