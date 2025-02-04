You are here: Home > News > Schlupp is lent to Celtic
February 6 2025 8.07pm

Schlupp is lent to Celtic

February 4 2025

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.

The move, which is subject to international clearance, will give Schlupp much-needed game time.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park under manager Oliver Glasner.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Meanwhile, defender Rob Holding has gone to Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 29-year-old arrived from Arsenal in September 2023 but has made just one appearance for the Eagles.

Young defender Tayo Adaramola, 21, has moved to Bradford City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Midfielder Jadan Raymond, also 21, has moved to Scottish Championship club Queens Park on loan until the end of the campaign.

