Cup joy for Eagles at Doncaster

Crystal Palace sailed into fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at League Two Doncaster Rovers.

Palace fielded a strong side with boss Oliver Glasner selecting eight of the XI that started the 2-0 league win at Manchester United.

On 31 minutes, Daniel Munoz got the first goal when Jean-Philippe Mateta's shot from a well-worked free-kick hit the post and fell into his path off a defender.

On-loan left-back Ben Chilwell made his Eagles debut by coming on for Tyrick Mitchell at the half-time break.

Midfielder Justin Devenny put daylight between the teams in the 55th minute by racing on to Will Hughes' pass and he lobbed lobbing Doncaster keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Palace's reward for the win is a home tie against South London rivals Millwall on the weekend of 1st and 2nd March.

Palace: Turner, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz (Kporha 90), Hughes, Wharton (Lerma 62), Devenny (Esse 62), Mitchell (Chilwell 45), Kamada (Franca 90), Mateta.

Not used: Henderson, Matthews, Clyne

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Maxwell, Sterry (Nixon 80), Olowu, Anderson, Bailey, Broadbent (Kelly 70), Ennis (Senior 46), Sharp (Ironside 62), Molyneux, Street (Gibson 45)

Not used: Crew, Gibson, Lawlor, Nixon, Sbarra, Senior, Westbrooke.