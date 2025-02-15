Palace continue poor home form

February 15 2025

Crystal Palace suffered a late 2-1 defeat at home to Everton.

Oliver Glasner's team have just two league wins at Selhurst Park this season and only Ipswich and Southampton have fewer.

Early on Jefferson Lerma headed into the Everton net, but Justin Devenny's corner was adjudged to have gone out of play before it got to the Colombian.

Ismaila Sarr almost gave them the lead but hit the underside of the crossbar  only for Everton to get their noses in front seconds later in the 42nd minute when Beto converted Carlos Alcaraz's pass.

Two minutes into the second half, Jean-Philippe Mateta's close-range finish levelled the scores after a prolonged VAR check for offside against the striker.

Ten minutes from time, the Toffees grabbed the winning goal with a Alcaraz side-foot finish after Will Hughes had diverted Ashley Young's shot into his path.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix (Nketiah 86), Guehi, Munoz, Mitchell (Chilwell 60), Lerma (Wharton 45), Hughes (Kamada 86), Devenny (Eze 45), Sarr, Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Esse

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Alcaraz (Iroegbunam 86), Lindstrøm (Young 79), Harrison, Beto.

Not used: Virginia, Begovic (GK), Keane, Sherif, Dixon, Heath, Ebere.