Eagles maintain excellent away form

February 22 2025

Crystal Palace saw off London rivals Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The Eagles have now recorded four successive away wins in the Premier League for the first time.

It was a fine way to mark manager Oliver Glasner's one-year anniversary at Selhurst Park.

Former Palace defender Joachim Andersen put the ball into his own net to give Palace the lead in the 37th minute. Will Hughes' corner aimed at Maxence Lacroix went in off the back of the Dane's head.

Nine minutes into the second half, Jean-Philippe Mateta had a 'goal' ruled out by VAR for very tight offside.

Daniel Munoz doubled Palace's lead in the 66th minute by firing into the net from a tight angle after good work from Mateta.

Palace have six wins and four draws out of their 13 games on the road this season but have just two victories at home.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Mitchell, Lerma (Wharton 81), Hughes (Devenny 90), Eze (Chilwell 90), Sarr (Kamada 75), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Esse, Nketiah.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Andersen, Castagne (Diop 80), Berge (Cairney, Willian 80), Lukic, Iwobi (Muniz 80), Smith Rowe (Pereira 58), Traore, Jimenez.

Not used: Benda, Reed, Cuenca, Sessegnon.