February 26 2025 6.15pm

Palace sweep aside Villa

February 25 2025

Palace 4-1 Villa

Crystal Palace ran out 4-1 winners at home to Aston Villa.

It was a much-needed three points for the Eagles who had won just twice in the league at Selhurst Park before this fixture.

Jacob Ramsey thought he had put Villa in front early on but his effort was ruled out by an offside decision.

It was Palace who got the first goal on 29 minutes when Palace forward Ismaila Sarr converted from six yards after a Chris Richards header was parried by Emi Martinez.

Villa thought they had levelled the scores when Morgan Rogers netted but the 'goal' was disallowed by the video assistant referee.

Seven minutes into the second period, Rogers finally got on the scoresheet after finding space in the Palace box.

Jean-Philippe Mateta restored Palace's advantage with superbly-struck shot on 59 minutes from Eberechi Eze's assist.

In the 71st minute, Sarr got his second goal and Palace's third when he put away Daniel Munoz's cross.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah added some gloss to the scoreline to make it 4-1 from Tyrick Mitchells pull-back in stoppage time.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes (Lerma 58), Wharton (Kamada 78), Mitchell, Eze, Sarr (Nketiah 87), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Devenny, Esse.

Villa: Martinez (Olsen 46), Garcia (Bailey 46), Konsa, Disasi, Bogarde, Digne (Maatsen 78), McGinn, Tielemans, Ramsey (Rashford 69), Rogers, Watkins (Asensio 69).

Not used: Zych, Mings, Malen, Jimoh.

