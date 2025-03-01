Palace cruise past Millwall but Mateta injury mars FA Cup win

March 1 2025

Crystal Palace advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 victory over Millwall at Selhurst Park, but the win was overshadowed by a horrific challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta that saw the Eagles striker stretchered off early in the match.

The games defining moment came just six minutes in when Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts charged out of his area to clear the ball but instead caught Mateta in the head with a reckless high boot. Referee Michael Oliver initially waved play on, but after a VAR review, Roberts was shown a straight red card.

Mateta received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off and taken to hospital, with Palace chairman Steve Parish describing the challenge as the most reckless he had ever seen.

Eddie Nketiah replaced Mateta and thought he had given Palace the lead midway through the first half, only for his close-range finish to be ruled out for handball.

With the extra man, Palace began to dominate possession and broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. A curling cross from Will Hughes caused chaos in the Millwall box, with defender Japhet Tanganga heading past his own goalkeeper to hand the Eagles the lead.

Seven minutes later, Palace doubled their advantage in similarly scrappy fashion. Daniel Muñoz reacted quickest in the six-yard box after a ricochet off Tanganga, prodding the ball past substitute keeper Lukas Jensen. VAR checked for offside but ruled the goal legitimate, as the ball had last come off a Millwall player.

Despite being under pressure for much of the half, Millwall found a lifeline just before the break. Matt Turner failed to deal with a cross, palming the ball into the path of Wes Harding, who fired home from inside the box to give the visitors hope.

Millwall, despite their numerical disadvantage, made a strong start to the second half and had half-chances to equalise. Palace, however, regained control and made sure of the win in the 82nd minute.

Eberechi Ezes pinpoint free-kick was flicked on by Chris Richards, and Nketiah showed great awareness to direct a looping header in off the post, securing Palaces passage into the last eight of the competition.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner praised his sides performance but admitted the injury to Mateta cast a shadow over the victory:

Its a great win and were happy to be in the quarter-finals, but when you lose a player in that way, its difficult to celebrate fully. We hope for the best for JP  it was a terrible challenge.

With Mateta facing an uncertain recovery period, Nketiah may now get an extended run in the side as Palace look to build on their cup run and continue their strong recent form.

The Eagles will discover their quarter-final opponents in Sundays draw.

Palace: Turner, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Chilwell, Lerma (Devenny, 90), Hughes (Wharton, 65), Muñoz (Clyne, 90), Eze (Matheus França, 85), Sarr (Esse, 65), Mateta (Nketiah, 15)

Millwall: Roberts, Bryan, Cooper, Tanganga, Harding, Mitchell (Saville, 66), De Norre (Honeyman, 66), Azeez (Emakhu, 85), Cundle (Jensen, 13), Neghli (Bangura-Williams, 33), Coburn (Ivanovic, 66)