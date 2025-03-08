You are here: Home > News > Late Sarr strike seals victory
March 12 2025 9.00pm

Late Sarr strike seals victory

March 8 2025

Palace 1-0 Ipswich

Palace 1-0 Ipswich

Crystal Palace ran out 1-0 victors at home to Ipswich Town.

It was Palace's fourth successive triumph and they have now lost just once in their past 13 outings.

Oliver Glasner's team almost got off to the perfect start after two minutes when Adam Wharton fed Eddie Nketiah, but the forward shot at keeper Alex Palmer.

Ipswich responded well and Dean Henderson had to be alert to deny Jaden Philogene and then Julio Enciso.

Eberechi Eze saw his deflected strike hit the post for the Eagles, while Ismaila Sarr kept the scores level by clearing the ball off the Palace goalline.

Just as it looked as if this scrappy encounter was heading for a draw, Sarr produced a moment of class by chipping Palmer to score an 82nd-minute winner.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Devenny 87), Lerma, Mitchell (Chilwell 72), Eze (Esse 90), Sarr, Nketiah (Kamada 72).

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Rodney, França.

Ipswich: Palmer, OShea, Woolfenden, Greaves (Taylor 84), Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene (Johnso, 66), Enciso (Broadhead 75), J Clarke (Hutchinson 66), Delap (Hirst 84).

Not used: Walton, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Is this season a bit dull ?
at 8.11pm by pssguy

Glasner to Extend?
at 8.08pm by Gary St.Andrews

Glasner is a Glazier
at 5.45pm by Palace Old Geezer

Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 4.34pm by Spiderman

Marbella
at 3.51pm by Eagleman13

Our Beloved Crystal Palace Hat Lady
at 1.16pm by CP hat lady

Why didn't SÃ¸rloth work for us?
at 1.13pm by grumpymort

CPFC women football
at 1.10pm by grumpymort

Naming the new stand.
at 12.47pm by Teddy Eagle

How high can we finish ?
at 11.28pm by HeathMan

You are here: Home > News > Late Sarr strike seals victory