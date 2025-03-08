Late Sarr strike seals victory

March 8 2025

Crystal Palace ran out 1-0 victors at home to Ipswich Town.

It was Palace's fourth successive triumph and they have now lost just once in their past 13 outings.

Oliver Glasner's team almost got off to the perfect start after two minutes when Adam Wharton fed Eddie Nketiah, but the forward shot at keeper Alex Palmer.

Ipswich responded well and Dean Henderson had to be alert to deny Jaden Philogene and then Julio Enciso.

Eberechi Eze saw his deflected strike hit the post for the Eagles, while Ismaila Sarr kept the scores level by clearing the ball off the Palace goalline.

Just as it looked as if this scrappy encounter was heading for a draw, Sarr produced a moment of class by chipping Palmer to score an 82nd-minute winner.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Devenny 87), Lerma, Mitchell (Chilwell 72), Eze (Esse 90), Sarr, Nketiah (Kamada 72).

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Rodney, França.

Ipswich: Palmer, OShea, Woolfenden, Greaves (Taylor 84), Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene (Johnso, 66), Enciso (Broadhead 75), J Clarke (Hutchinson 66), Delap (Hirst 84).

Not used: Walton, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy.