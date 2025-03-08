Late Sarr strike seals victory

March 8 2025
Crystal Palace ran out 1-0 victors at home to Ipswich Town.
It was Palace's fourth successive triumph and they have now lost just once in their past 13 outings.
Oliver Glasner's team almost got off to the perfect start after two minutes when Adam Wharton fed Eddie Nketiah, but the forward shot at keeper Alex Palmer.
Ipswich responded well and Dean Henderson had to be alert to deny Jaden Philogene and then Julio Enciso.
Eberechi Eze saw his deflected strike hit the post for the Eagles, while Ismaila Sarr kept the scores level by clearing the ball off the Palace goalline.
Just as it looked as if this scrappy encounter was heading for a draw, Sarr produced a moment of class by chipping Palmer to score an 82nd-minute winner.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Devenny 87), Lerma, Mitchell (Chilwell 72), Eze (Esse 90), Sarr, Nketiah (Kamada 72).
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Rodney, França.
Ipswich: Palmer, OShea, Woolfenden, Greaves (Taylor 84), Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene (Johnso, 66), Enciso (Broadhead 75), J Clarke (Hutchinson 66), Delap (Hirst 84).
Not used: Walton, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy.
Is this season a bit dull ?
at 8.11pm by pssguy
Glasner to Extend?
at 8.08pm by Gary St.Andrews
Glasner is a Glazier
at 5.45pm by Palace Old Geezer
Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 4.34pm by Spiderman
Marbella
at 3.51pm by Eagleman13
Our Beloved Crystal Palace Hat Lady
at 1.16pm by CP hat lady
Why didn't SÃ¸rloth work for us?
at 1.13pm by grumpymort
CPFC women football
at 1.10pm by grumpymort
Naming the new stand.
at 12.47pm by Teddy Eagle
How high can we finish ?
at 11.28pm by HeathMan
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.