Five Classic Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town Clashes Ahead of Saturday's Fixture

March 7 2025

Crystal Palace hosts Ipswich Town this Saturday at Selhurst Park, renewing a rivalry that has delivered plenty of memorable moments over the years, writes Ruby Blake.

Palace enters as favorites, with odds around 1/2 for a home win, but Ipswich, priced at 6/1, has the potential to pull off a shock result.

1. November 6, 2012: Crystal Palace 5-0 Ipswich Town

In the 201213 Championship season, Crystal Palace delivered a dominant performance at Selhurst Park, defeating Ipswich Town 5-0. Yannick Bolasie opened the scoring in the 24th minute, setting the tone for the match. Glenn Murray then showcased his striking prowess by netting a hat-trick, including two penalties, in the 50th, 55th, and 63rd minutes.

Andre Moritz sealed the emphatic victory with a goal in stoppage time. This win propelled Palace to the top of the Championship table, marking a significant moment in their promotion-winning campaign.

2. October 21, 2003: Crystal Palace 3-4 Ipswich Town

In a thrilling First Division encounter at Selhurst Park, Ipswich Town edged out Crystal Palace with a 4-3 victory. The match began explosively, with Palace racing to a 2-0 lead within the first seven minutes, thanks to goals from Andy Johnson and Dougie Freedman. However, Ipswich responded resiliently, with Richard Naylor scoring twice to level the match before halftime.

After the break, Ipswich's Darren Bent and Tommy Miller added to the tally, giving the visitors a 4-2 advantage. Despite Freedman converting a penalty to reduce the deficit, Ipswich held on for a memorable win. ​

3. December 26, 2005: Ipswich Town 0-2 Crystal Palace

In this away Championship fixture, Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. The match saw goals from Jonathan Macken and Michael Hughes, with Macken opening the scoring in the 14th minute and Hughes sealing the win in the 61st. The game was marked by a high number of yellow cards, with Ipswich receiving six and Crystal Palace three.

This win was part of a successful season for Crystal Palace, contributing to their strong position in the Championship standings. ​Fans will be eager to see whether history repeats itself or if Ipswich can pull off an upset in front of a packed Selhurst Park. With both teams fighting for crucial points, this clash promises to add yet another unforgettable moment to their storied rivalry.

4. March 8, 1952: Ipswich Town 1-1 Crystal Palace

In a Division Three (South) match at Portman Road, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace played to a 1-1 draw. The game was witnessed by 10,352 spectators, reflecting the strong support for both teams during that era. This match exemplified the competitive nature of their early encounters in the Football League Third Division South, with both teams displaying resilience and determination. The draw was part of a season where both clubs were striving to improve their standings in the league

5. December 3, 2024: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, marking their first away win of the season. The decisive moment came in the 59th minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalized on a defensive lapse from Jacob Greaves, calmly finishing past goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Palace dictated play for large portions of the match, with Eberechi Eze making a strong impact in midfield following his return from injury. Ipswich nearly found a late equalizer, but Greaves' header rattled the post. The win pushed Palace three points clear of the relegation zone, while Ipswich continued their search for a first home victory.

Conclusion

As Saturdays fixture approaches, these past encounters highlight the drama, excitement, and unpredictability that have defined meetings between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. Whether its dominant wins, high-scoring thrillers, or hard-fought battles, this rivalry has delivered plenty of memorable moments over the years. With Palace aiming to strengthen their position and Ipswich looking to defy the odds, another chapter is set to unfold at Selhurst Park.