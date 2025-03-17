You are here: Home > News > Freedman quits Palace
March 19 2025 1.43pm

Freedman quits Palace

March 17 2025

Dougie Freedman (Photo: Ramzi Musallam)

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has left the club for an overseas role.

Newspaper reports suggest Freedman is set to move for a job in Saudi Arabia, though he is likely to help out at Palace unofficially through the summer until a replacement is found.

Freedman, who was a former player and manager with the Eagles, had previously turned down roles at Manchester United and Newcastle to remain at Selhurst Park.

A Palace statement said: The club can confirm that sporting director Dougie Freedman is leaving Crystal Palace to take up a role overseas.

Dougie has been with the club as a player, manager and sporting director, a post he has been in since 2017. In his current role, Dougie has worked across all areas of football operations, talent ID, player recruitment and retention for both the first-team and academy. Dougie has also been a valued member and contributor of the Senior Leadership Group at the club."

Chairman Steve Parish said: Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player. I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future. Dougie leaves behind an excellent and well-structured sporting department that Im sure will continue to go from strength to strength."

Freedman said: I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish, the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here. Ive thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all.

Its been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work thats been done, with the chairmans support, in growing the football club into its current position.

To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.

Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion  especially with how youve helped new signings and Academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team.

Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the clubs progress closely.

