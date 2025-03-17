Freedman quits Palace

March 17 2025
Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has left the club for an overseas role.
Newspaper reports suggest Freedman is set to move for a job in Saudi Arabia, though he is likely to help out at Palace unofficially through the summer until a replacement is found.
Freedman, who was a former player and manager with the Eagles, had previously turned down roles at Manchester United and Newcastle to remain at Selhurst Park.
A Palace statement said: The club can confirm that sporting director Dougie Freedman is leaving Crystal Palace to take up a role overseas.
Dougie has been with the club as a player, manager and sporting director, a post he has been in since 2017. In his current role, Dougie has worked across all areas of football operations, talent ID, player recruitment and retention for both the first-team and academy. Dougie has also been a valued member and contributor of the Senior Leadership Group at the club."
Chairman Steve Parish said: Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player. I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future. Dougie leaves behind an excellent and well-structured sporting department that Im sure will continue to go from strength to strength."
Freedman said: I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish, the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here. Ive thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all.
Its been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work thats been done, with the chairmans support, in growing the football club into its current position.
To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.
Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion especially with how youve helped new signings and Academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team.
Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the clubs progress closely.
