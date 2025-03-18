March 18 2025

Crystal Palace has experienced a major transformation under Oliver Glasner. When Glasner took the lead of the club in February 2024, the team was struggling in the Premier League. By the end of the season, they climbed to 10th place, writes Steve Ghosh.

Glasners tactical approach has brought stability and clear direction. His emphasis on pressing, structured defending, and quick attacking transitions has given Palace a fresh identity.

A Structured Defensive Approach

Glasner has built his team on a solid defensive foundation. Palace now operates with a three-man central defence which has ensured stability at the back. This system allows the wing-backs to push forward without leaving gaps.

Marc Guéhi has been a key figure in defence, playing almost every minute of the season. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has also proven himself as one of the pillars of the team. The addition of Maxence Lacroix has strengthened the backline and given Palace more composure in possession.

The team sets wide pressing traps which limits space in central areas and allows defenders to make aggressive challenges.

High Pressing and Turnovers

Palaces work off the ball has been crucial to their resurgence. The team does not dominate possession but instead focuses on winning the ball back quickly. Their pressing in the middle third of the pitch is among the most intense in the league.

Players like Ismaïla Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Eberechi Eze apply relentless pressure on opponents. This disrupts passing lanes and forces mistakes. Palace leads the league in pressures and turnovers after pressing. Their ability to recover possession high up the pitch creates opportunities in transition.

This approach has made Palace more difficult to break down. They sit deeper than some pressing teams but remain compact and disciplined. When they win the ball, they move forward quickly with an aim of catching opponents off guard.

Quick Transitions and Attacking Efficiency

Palace has become a team that thrives in transition. They do not hold onto the ball for long periods but look to attack with speed. Their average open-play sequence lasts just 8.2 seconds, which is one of the shortest in the league.

Few teams progress the ball upfield faster than Palace. Their play is direct and focuses on exploiting spaces behind defences.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been instrumental in this system as his vision and experience have enabled smooth realization of this system.

Wing-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz have also played significant roles. They provide width in attack and contribute defensively. Their energy allows Palace to maintain their pressing intensity throughout matches.

The Impact on Expectations

Palace has traditionally finished between 10th and 15th in the league. Under Glasner, there is now a belief that they can push higher. His structured style has brought consistency, reducing the teams reliance on individual moments of brilliance.

With their improved consistency and tactical discipline, Palace is no longer seen as an underdog. This has led to noticeable adjustments in EPL odds, as analysts now view them as a more competitive team capable of challenging stronger opponents.

Selection Consistency and Squad Stability

A key factor in Palaces success has been consistency in team selection. Since November 2024, Glasner has made minimal changes to his starting eleven. The stability has proven useful as it has helped the team build chemistry and improve performances.

Palaces ability to keep a settled defensive unit has also been crucial. Injuries have been minimal, so players have had a chance to maintain their shape and fitness.

Can Palace Take the Next Step?

Palace has improved under Glasner, but challenges remain. The next step is to push for a consistent top-half finish. Competing for European places is an ambitious goal, but not impossible.

Glasner has already proven his ability to develop a team. His success with Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg shows he can take clubs to the next level. If Palace continues to progress, they could soon establish themselves as more than just a mid-table side.

The next phase will depend on recruitment and squad depth. With the right additions, Palace could strengthen their position further. Glasner has laid the foundations, but the question now is how far he can take this team.