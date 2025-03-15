How Glasner is reviving Palace's season

March 15 2025

Crystal Palace Football Club have had their share of defeats over the years, writes Ben Frost.

However, they have made a remarkable turnaround since Oliver Glasner took charge last season. The Austrian football manager took over the team when it was struggling and over a short period of time, he has transformed it into a contender among other clubs.

His tactical approach to the game and the ability to motivate his players has produced excellent results as seen in their progressive wins throughout the season.

This success has drawn attention from various industries, including the online betting sphere. But, with Palaces rise in form, fans are not just celebrating victories on the pitch but also trying their luck at casino platforms themselves. As a result, casino sites in the UK have seen an increase in players engaging with online slots, live dealer games, and other casino experiences as well.

Glasners influence on the team has been a key factor in this renewed excitement. Known for his tactical intelligence, he has quickly made his mark at Palace, introducing a fluid playing style that displays strong defence, disciplined organisation, and well-timed attacking plays.

Under his leadership, Palace have moved from a defensive style of play to an aggressive approach. It involves keeping the players on the field compact and pushing on in a coordinated manner which is guaranteed to make the other team uncomfortable.

The players now show more confidence in possessing the ball increasing their unpredictability and this in turn has led to more goals. This major shift in their playing style has caused the team to dominate games and win against opponents they previously struggled against.

Young players have particularly benefited from his approach. Glasner is known to give academy graduates the opportunity to participate if they show promise. This has encouraged the spirit of hard work and competition for spots in the team. It has been a great motivation to the players because they know that their show of commitment and skill will be rewarded with life-changing career opportunities.

Glasner has a clear vision of what he wants the team to become. He is actively involved in the improvement and development of each member of the team. This investment has yielded significant results and their fanbase is growing stronger and more engaged than ever. If he can actualise his long-term project, Glasner will turn the club into a team that consistently wins the top half premier league and a strong competitor in the domestic cup.

The transformation of Palace from an 11th placer to a major contender in tournaments has been one of the most exciting stories to come out of the world of football. The legend of a manager who stepped in when the club was at its worst and, through a change in physical and mental play, pushed it to the very top of the winner board is one that will be told in the future. Glasner has given his players the mental confidence boost they needed to become winners and the Crystal Palace fans have him to thank for that.