Palace seal cup semi-final spot

March 29 2025
Crystal Palace booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals after a 3-0 win at Fulham.
Palace's fifth straight win takes them into to the last four of the FA Cup for the first time since 2022.
Fulham had the lions' share of the play in the first 30 minutes of the tie before Eberechi Eze put the Eagles ahead in the 34th minute.
Days after scoring for England, the attacker curled in a scorching low shot into the corner off the right-hand post.
Four minutes later, Eze's cross on the left was nodded past Whites keeper Bernd Leno at the near post by Ismaila Sarr.
Substitute Eddie Nketiah sealed the victory with a third goal, beating the offside trap and putting the ball through Leno's legs in the 75th minute.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz (Clyne 86), Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Kamada 69), Eze (Franca 90), Sarr (Devenny 86), Mateta (Nketiah 69)
Not used: Turner, Chilwell, Kporha, Esse.
Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson (Sessegnon 69), Berge, Lukic (Traore 62) Pereira (Smith Rowe, 62), Iwobi (Cairney 82), Willian (Jimenez 69), Muniz.
Not used: Benda, Diop, Cuenca, Reed.
Semifinals - FA Cup
