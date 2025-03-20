Palace snatch draw at the death

March 20 2025
Crystal Palace rescued a stoppage-time point with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
Substitute Matheus Franca's header right at the end continued Palace's excellent run of form.
They almost got off to a flying start but forward Jean-Philippe Mateta's second-minute strike hit the crossbar.
Southampton then took a deserved lead after 20 minutes through Paul Onuachu's header that Dean Henderson could only divert into the bottom corner.
It looked like staying that way until the second minute of time added-on when Brazilian Franca nodded home a near-post header.
Palace have gleaned 37 points from their last 21 league matches and sit 12th in the league table.
Southampton: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Downes (Archer 89), Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning (Dibling 80), Stephens, Fernandes, Sulemana (Welington 80), Ugochukwu (Aribo 70), Onuachu (Sugawara 89).
Not used: McCarthy, Bree, Wood, Bella-Kotchap.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Kamada 58), Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz (Franca 76), Lerma, Wharton (Devenny 86), Mitchell (Chilwell 58), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 58), Eze.
Not used: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Esse.
