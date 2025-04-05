Three sent off as Palace claim Albion win

April 5 2025
Crystal Palace beat arch-rivals Brighton 2-1 in an action-packed game that had three red cards.
Despite Palace having two men sent off and Brighton losing one, the Eagles claimed their first league double over Albion since the 1932-33 season.
Oliver Glasner's side went in front after three minutes with a superb finish from Jean-Philippe Mateta, who collected Eberechi Eze's feed, and blasted into the top corner.
The away team stepped up the pressure and levelled the scores in the 31st minute when Yankuba Minteh's cross was turned in by Danny Welbeck.
Daniel Munoz drilled low into the corner via a slight deflection off another Eze assist to put the Eagles back in front on 55 minutes. Then came the flurry of red cards.
Palace substitute Eddie Nketiah was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards in nine minutes. The first was for a needless dive in the penalty area and it was followed by a second for a high boot on defender Van Hecke on 78 minutes.
In stoppage time, Marc Guehi joined him in the changing room after getting his second yellow for a late challenge on Brajan Gruda.
Van Hecke then saw red for fouling Daichi Kamada in the sixth minute of 14 minutes of time added-on as Palace held on for the victory.
Palace: Henderson, Lacroix (Ward 90), Guehi, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 82), Kamada, Mitchell (Chilwell 63), Sarr, Eze (Devenny 82), Mateta (Nketiah 62).
Not used: Turner Clyne, Esse, Franca.
Brighton: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood (Wieffer 93), van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan (Ayari 81), Baleba, Gomez (Gruda 72), Minteh (March 72), O'Riley (Pedro 63) Mitoma (Adingra 63) Welbeck.
Not used: Rushworth, Cashin, Tasker.
