Palace thumped by ruthless Toon

April 16 2025
Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 away at Newcastle United.
The Eagles, who have let in five goals for the second successive match after a 5-2 loss at Manchester City, put in a truly abject performance.
Newcastle got their first of the night in the 14th minute with a superb strike from Jacob Murphy who fired in from a very tight angle at Dean Henderson's near post.
Palace wasted a chance to equalise when Nick Pope fouled Chris Richards inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty after referring to the pitchside monitor. Eberechi Eze's shockingly weak spot-kick was easily saved by Pope.
Newcastle stretched their lead in the 38th minute after Marc Guehi diverted a Harvey Barnes cross into his own net.
The hosts added two more goals in stoppage time of the first half. Barnes rifled a brilliant finish beyond Henderson.
Then Murphy's cross in the eighth minute of added time was nodded in by Fabian Schar to make it 4-0 at the break.
Alexander Isak got goal no.5 when Joelinton robbed Maxence Lacroix before hitting a 25-yard effort into the bottom corner.
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier (Krafth 79), Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes (Longstaff 72), Tonali, Joelinton (Willock 62), Murphy (Gordon 72), Isak (Wilson 72), Barnes.
Not used: Dubravka, Targett, Osula, Miley.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma (Devenny 85), Hughes (Wharton 57), Mitchell, Sarr (Esse 76), Eze (Kamada 57), Mateta (Nketiah 57).
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Chilwell, Franca, Nketiah.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 4.14am by briandavis
Kamada will be an asset
at 11.35pm by Palacesince64
Newcastle Predictions
at 10.03pm by park the bus
Eighth place could get Europe?
at 5.04pm by BromleyMonkey
Jason Puncheon
at 1.37pm by PalazioVecchio
Hughesy
at 1.18pm by ASCPFC
Next 4 games.
at 12.07pm by silvertop
Glasner is a Glazier
at 9.51am by doombear
Semi Final Ticket Queue
at 10.52pm by Eagle-Trucker
Romaine Esse
at 10.08pm by Living In Hope
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.