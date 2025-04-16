Palace thumped by ruthless Toon

April 16 2025

Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 away at Newcastle United.

The Eagles, who have let in five goals for the second successive match after a 5-2 loss at Manchester City, put in a truly abject performance.

Newcastle got their first of the night in the 14th minute with a superb strike from Jacob Murphy who fired in from a very tight angle at Dean Henderson's near post.

Palace wasted a chance to equalise when Nick Pope fouled Chris Richards inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty after referring to the pitchside monitor. Eberechi Eze's shockingly weak spot-kick was easily saved by Pope.

Newcastle stretched their lead in the 38th minute after Marc Guehi diverted a Harvey Barnes cross into his own net.

The hosts added two more goals in stoppage time of the first half. Barnes rifled a brilliant finish beyond Henderson.

Then Murphy's cross in the eighth minute of added time was nodded in by Fabian Schar to make it 4-0 at the break.

Alexander Isak got goal no.5 when Joelinton robbed Maxence Lacroix before hitting a 25-yard effort into the bottom corner.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier (Krafth 79), Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes (Longstaff 72), Tonali, Joelinton (Willock 62), Murphy (Gordon 72), Isak (Wilson 72), Barnes.

Not used: Dubravka, Targett, Osula, Miley.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma (Devenny 85), Hughes (Wharton 57), Mitchell, Sarr (Esse 76), Eze (Kamada 57), Mateta (Nketiah 57).

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Chilwell, Franca, Nketiah.