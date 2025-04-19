10-man Palace hold Bournemouth

April 19 2025
Ten-man Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth.
The Selhurst Park side had to play over half the game with a player down after Chris Richards' red card in first-half stoppage time.
After conceding 10 goals in their previous two outings, Palace managed to thwart Bournemouth for the entire second half and keep a clean sheet.
The Cherries were the better team in the opening period and were handed an ideal opportunity to punish Palace after Richards saw red.
The defender, who was already on a yellow for a previous foul on Dango Ouattara, was shown a second one for a tug on Justin Kluivert.
Palace were furious as referee as referee Sam Barratt decided not to hand Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott a second booking after a foul on Ismaila Sarr 10 minutes earlier.
Scott was wisely substituted at half-time by manager Andoni Iraola.
Despite failing to register a shot on target, Palace defended stoutly for the second 45 minutes to earn a hard-fought point.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Kamada 75), Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr (Devenny 90), Eze (Lerma 46), Mateta (Nketiah 75).
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Chilwell, Esse, Franca.
Bournemouth: Kepa, Smith (Araujo, 84), Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Adams (Tavernier 61), Scott (Cook 46), Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara (Brooks 69), Evanilson.
Not used: Dennis, Senesi, Soler, Jebbison, Hill.
