How will Palace fare in the cup semis?

April 23 2025

Crystal Palace are on the brink of something truly special, writes Peter Leyland.

Having swept past rivals with grit, tactical clarity, and individual brilliance, the Eagles are set for an FA semi-final showdown against Aston Villa, a club enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory. For Palace fans, Wembley trips are the stuff of dreams, but the question is: Can we see them go all the way?

Palace have reached the semis three times in the last 10 seasons. In 2016, they soared to the final under Alan Pardew, only to heartbreakingly fall short in extra time against Manchester United. Fast forward to today, and we see Oliver Glasners boys having fans daring to believe yet again.

Lets dig into how this side matches up in this crucial game  and whether this could finally be the year we see the silverware being flown to SE25.

Are Palace Peaking at the Right Time?

Ever since Glasner took over, Palace have been transformed from a side treading water to one with genuine flying momentum. The Eagles have strung some confident displays both in the League and cup, dispatching teams such as Wolves and Leeds en route to the semi-final.

Daniel Munoz and Eberechi Eze, when fit, provided the creative spark Palace fans have been desperate to see. Matetas resurgence under Glasner has given Eagles a real threat up front, while the backline begins to shape up and now looks organised under a more structured tactical approach.

The Austrian has brought quite a discipline and an aggressive pressing style that has paid off so far  exactly the kind of traits you want to see in the knockout football. With now-settled formation, we can see this form has come at the perfect time and could well spill over into the very finals.

A Giant to Slay

Standing in Palaces path are Aston Villa, a side that needs no introduction and the one thats found itself revitalised under Unai Emery, firmly embedded in the top-four in the league. Villas strength lies in the midfield control, quick transition, and the potent duo in Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

Theyve shown their mettle in big games, with wins over Arsenal and Manchester City showcasing their ability. And while Villa can be considered the favourites on paper, they havent reached this stage since 2015  a gap that mirrors just how tough this competition can become, especially when you have to fight on several fronts. Villa still have live missions in the Premier League and the Champions League.

If Palace do fly by Villa, theyll land on either Citys or Nottingham Forests feet in the final. City, another team that needs no intro, are a juggernaut of Euro football with talent oozing from every position. Forest, meanwhile, is a true revelation of this years main competition, with an amazing second place in the league and a true shot at the Champions League next season.

For Palace, a potential final with either opponent will be a mammoth, but one that could be met with the confidence and brass a huge semi-final win can bring!

The Intangible Wembley Factor

For many Palace players, stepping out at Wembley will be a first. The sheer magnitude of the event can either elevate or overwhelm. But veterans of the squad, such as Joel Ward and Ben Chillwell, will be key in keeping nerves in check.

The final of 2016 still lingers in the minds of many fans, a bitter reminder of how close it all was. That heartbreak will definitely spur the team if they reach it this year. Glasners calm demeanour and focus on preparation should ensure mental clarity for the big stage.

How Palace Can Win

The 3-4-2-1 under Glasner has allowed for compactness in defence while remaining dangerous on the break. Against Villa, the midfield will be crucial. Lerma will need to break up the play and shield the back three from Villas direct comebacks.

Wide players in Munoz and possibly Mitchell must contain overlapping Villas fullbacks while contributing in the attack. Palace also needs to maximise on the set-piece opps in Eze. Guehi poses some aerial threats, so we may hope to see a chance or two from corners or an indirect free-kick.

Prediction: Can We See The Eagles Soar?

Lets be honest here. This is a tough one to call. Villa are flying high, but Palace are a different bird under Glasner and they have more changes on the horizon. If the Eagles stay compact, frustrate Villas rhythm and hit on the break, theres every reason to believe shock is in the cards.

Our prediction? Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Aston Villa (AET)

The Eagles snatch it with a late winner after a gritty, back-and-forth fight. Wembley awaits, yet again.

Semis are rare. Finals are rarer still. For fans, this is more than a match. Its a moment to believe in the journey and the project, and that crest.

This team has the talent and the structure to go all the way. And whether it ends in triumph or defeat, the red and blue armies will surely stand tall and hopeful of the final step. The Palace faithful are going to be there, out in full voice  and if Selhurst Parks noise travels, Wembley will hear it.