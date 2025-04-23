Palace grab late derby draw

April 23 2025

Crystal Palace drew 2-2 away at London rivals Arsenal.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner rested some players ahead of the Eagles' FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The team fell behind after just three minutes when centre-half Jakub Kiwior diverted a fine header beyond Dean Henderson from Martin Odegaard's free-kick.

Palace equalised in the 27th minute through Eberechi Eze who volleyed Adam Wharton's corner into the ground and the ball went in off the post from the edge of the box.

Three minutes before half-time, Leandro Trossard put the Gunners back in front Arsenal just before half-time with a low shot into the bottom corner from Jurrien Timber's pass.

The South Londoners made it 2-2 with an audacious goal from substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta who took advantage of William Saliba's sloppy pass and chipped keeper David Raya from 25 yards.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Lewis-Skelly (Tierney 86), Saliba, Kiwior, Partey, Rice, Odegaard (Nwaneri 86), Sterling (Saka 60), Martinelli, Trossard.

Not used: Neto, Zinchenko, Gower, Henry-Francis, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia.

Palace: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 63), Kamada, Mitchell, Devenny (Esse 80), Eze (Sarr, 63), Nketiah (Mateta 80).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Franca.