Palace clinch final spot

April 26 2025

Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final after a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The BBC reports...

Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr fired them to a fully deserved victory against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Eze unlocked a tense semi-final after 31 minutes when he rifled a magnificent drive high past helpless Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the penalty area.

Palace's Tyrick Mitchell miskicked in front of an open goal before the break, then Jean-Philippe Mateta failed from the spot when his penalty glanced off the post.

But the Eagles kept pushing to increase their lead and Sarr hit another stunning goal after 58 minutes, advancing powerfully before drilling a low shot from 22 yards into the bottom left corner with Martinez stretching in vain.

Between the two opening goals, Palace were grateful to the outstanding work of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who saved superbly from John McGinn and Lucas Digne as Villa chased an equaliser.

Villa pressed but could not break down Palace's superbly organised defence, and Sarr wrapped up the win deep in stoppage time when he raced clear to beat Martinez.

This victory means manager Oliver Glasner takes Palace to their third FA Cup final, their first since 2016. They have never lifted the trophy and will face either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest.