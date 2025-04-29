Get your commemorative FA Cup final t-shirt

April 29 2025
Crystal Palace are heading to Wembley (again!) to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Here's your chance to get one our of Wembley t-shirts to remember the occasion.
The boys in red and blue are heading to the FA Cup Final 2025 on May 17th to take on Manchester City and now you can mark this historic moment in style.
Whether you're cheering from the stands, the pub, or your living room, show your colours with our brand new, unofficial t-shirt range made just for Palace fans.
Classic and clean. Celebrate the Eagles' Wembley trip with our commemorative t-shirt available in White, Natural or Grey. A must-have keepsake for the final.
Adult
View FA Cup final 2025 adult t-shirt
Kids
View FA Cup final 2025 kids t-shirt
Hes taken us to the final, now wear it with pride. Our tribute to the boss himself, Super Oli Glasner, comes in 10 colours beyond just black pick your favourite.
Adult
View Super Oli Glasner adult t-shirt
Kids
View Super Oli Glasner kids t-shirt
🧵 Both adult size t-shirts are printed on premium Gildan SoftStyle® Ringspun cotton for comfort and quality, and come in sizes Small to 4XL. The kids t-shirts are Gildan Heavy cotton, sizes S/M/L/XL.
🕔 Printed on demand with a 5 working day lead time so dont leave it too late!
📏 Unsure on sizing? Check the size guide here
📦 Please note: These are printed to order, so double-check your size and colour before ordering replacements arent possible.
🔥 Join the red and blue army in style grab your Cup Final gear now before the big day!
