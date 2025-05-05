Palace held at home by Forest

May 5 2025
Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner stuck with the team that triumphed 3-0 over Aston Villa in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
After a lacklustre first half, the Eagles went in front on the hour mark with a penalty from Eberechi Eze. Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels clattered Tyrick Mitchell in the box and it was awarded via the video assistant referee (VAR).
Eze made up for his recent missed spot-kick at Newcastle with a confident strike beyond Sels.
However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Murillo flicked on Neco Williams' powerful shot and into the Palace goal.
Substitute Eddie Nketiah put a wide effort from Eze into the back of the net late on, but the 'goal' was ruled out for offside.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 60), Kamada (Lerma 80), Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 75).
Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Chilwell, Devenny, Esse, Franca.
Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo (Morato 81), Williams, Anderson, Sangare (Yates 76), Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez (Sosa 66), Wood.
Not used: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Silva, Danilo, Boly.
FA Cup Final Display
at 10.44pm by blanksight
Spurs away predictions.
at 10.39pm by Eaglehamster
Palace face masks
at 10.25pm by Glazier#1
FACup Final, Perth WA and Casino Ban
at 9.31pm by Brasilian Eagle
FA CUP FINAL PRE MATCH - TRAFALGAR SQUARE
at 6.40pm by Palacemad2002
Fa cup, Gloucestershire locality
at 5.50pm by liamjoe1986
Scintillating U21's
at 5.48pm by waterfordpal
Change of Kit Maker ?
at 5.34pm by syd snot
FA Cup Final in Folkestone
at 5.15pm by mars
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest match thread
at 12.27pm by silvertop
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.