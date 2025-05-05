You are here: Home > News > Palace held at home by Forest
May 5 2025

Palace 1-1 Forest

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner stuck with the team that triumphed 3-0 over Aston Villa in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

After a lacklustre first half, the Eagles went in front on the hour mark with a penalty from Eberechi Eze. Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels clattered Tyrick Mitchell in the box and it was awarded via the video assistant referee (VAR).

Eze made up for his recent missed spot-kick at Newcastle with a confident strike beyond Sels.

However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Murillo flicked on Neco Williams' powerful shot and into the Palace goal.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah put a wide effort from Eze into the back of the net late on, but the 'goal' was ruled out for offside.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 60), Kamada (Lerma 80), Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 75).

Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Chilwell, Devenny, Esse, Franca.

Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo (Morato 81), Williams, Anderson, Sangare (Yates 76), Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez (Sosa 66), Wood.

Not used: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Silva, Danilo, Boly.

