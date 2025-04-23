From 1905 to the Premier League: The story of Crystal Palace

April 23 2025

Crystal Palace Football Club has a long and proud history, writes Ben Leyland.

The club was formed in 1905 and joined the Southern League  later gaining entry into the Football League in 1920. Based in South London, Palace became known for its loyal fanbase, vibrant matchday atmosphere, and the ability to punch above its weight.

Through wars, relocations, and promotions, the club endured  never the richest or the most glamorous, but always passionate and proudly South London. Its home, Selhurst Park, has hosted thousands of memorable matches and stood as a fortress in both good times and bad.

As football evolved, so too did the way fans engage with their clubs. Supporting Palace is no longer limited to attending matches or wearing the shirt  it now extends into the digital realm, where fans interact through forums, fantasy leagues, and increasingly, betting platforms.

Over the decades, Palace have developed a reputation for resilience.

Over the decades, Palace have developed a reputation for resilience. The club has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, from financial crises and relegation battles to remarkable promotions and Premier League stability.

Few fans will forget the dramatic 2013 play-off final against Watford, where a Kevin Phillips penalty sealed their return to the top flight. That spirit of bouncing back  always defying expectations  has been a defining trait. Palace may not have the silverware of some rivals, but they have heart, and their history is woven with grit, flair, and a defiant sense of identity.

One of Palaces most iconic periods came in the late 1980s and early 1990s under Steve Coppell. With players like Mark Bright and Ian Wright, the club reached new heights, including a famous FA Cup final appearance in 1990. The semi-final victory over Liverpool remains one of the most memorable days in Palace history. Although they lost the final to Manchester United after a replay, the run marked a turning point. It showed that Palace could compete with the biggest names and had the infrastructure to remain relevant in top-tier football.

The Premier League era has seen Palace firmly establish themselves as a competitive and entertaining side. While early stints in the top flight were brief, their most recent promotion in 2013 marked a new chapter. Under managers like Tony Pulis, Roy Hodgson, and Patrick Vieira, Palace developed a reputation for producing thrilling matches and nurturing young talent.

Players like Wilfried Zaha became household names, with Zaha in particular embodying the flair and passion of the club. Despite often being labelled underdogs, theyve consistently held their own against much wealthier opposition.

Historically, Palace have also cultivated unique rivalries, most notably with Brighton and Hove Albion. Despite the geographical distance, the rivalry is fierce, rooted in events from the 1970s and intensified over years of competitive clashes. These matches are more than just fixtures  theyre emotional, high-stakes showdowns that embody the passion of both sets of fans. The animosity may puzzle outsiders, but to those who live and breathe Palace, beating Brighton carries a significance that goes beyond league standings or bragging rights.

What makes Palace truly special is its connection to the community. This is a club that reflects its surroundings: diverse, passionate, proud, and often underestimated. Fans arent just spectators  theyre participants in a story that stretches back over 160 years. Theyve seen triumph and heartbreak, promotions and relegations, stars come and go. But through it all, theyve remained loyal. For many supporters, being a Palace fan isnt just about football  its about identity, family, and tradition.

As football continues to change, Crystal Palace remains rooted in its past while building for the future. With a rich history, a growing fanbase, and a clear commitment to development, the club is poised to remain a mainstay in the top tiers of English football. In a landscape where legacy can be easily overshadowed by short-term success, Palace stands out as a symbol of endurance. They are proof that a club can be both historic and progressive, grounded yet ambitious  and in that sense, truly unique.