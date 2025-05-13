Joel Ward: A Farewell Tribute to Crystal Palace's Loyal Servant

May 13 2025
As Crystal Palace prepare to release Joel Ward at the end of the 202425 season, supporters are saying goodbye to one of the clubs most loyal and enduring figures.
After 13 years of dedicated service, Wards departure marks the end of an era at Selhurst Park. This tribute looks back at his journey from promising young signing to club captain, key contributor, and ultimately, a Palace legend.
Ward's time in SE25 has been defined not by headlines or flair, but by consistency, professionalism, and a deep connection with the fans. In a modern game where loyalty is often fleeting, Ward stood out as a player who gave everything for the badge, week in and week out.
Ward joined Palace from Portsmouth in May 2012 for a fee of around £400,000. A product of the south coast clubs academy, he had already shown promise with his versatility and maturity on the ball. At Selhurst Park, that adaptability became a huge asset, as he slotted in comfortably across the backline right-back, left-back, or centre-back when needed.
He quickly became a regular in the squad under Dougie Freedman and then Ian Holloway, and his contributions in the 201213 season helped Palace gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs a feat he later described as one of his proudest moments.
His development and consistency were recognised with the Crystal Palace Young Player of the Year award in 2014, a nod to his growing stature at the club.
1. The Crystanbul Comeback (May 5, 2014)
While its often remembered for Damien Delaney and Dwight Gayles heroics, Ward was immense in this legendary 33 draw against Liverpool at Selhurst Park. With Liverpool chasing the title and 30 up, Palace produced an astonishing fightback. Wards calm defending and leadership in the chaos were key in helping steady the ship and turn the tide.
2. Chelsea 12 Crystal Palace (August 29, 2015)
Perhaps the most iconic moment of Wards Palace career came at Stamford Bridge in the early weeks of the 201516 season. With the game finely poised at 11 against reigning champions Chelsea, it was Ward who surged into the box and headed home a dramatic winner in front of the travelling Eagles fans.
It was a stunning moment for a player not known for goalscoring just his second ever for the club and it sealed one of Palaces most memorable Premier League away wins.
3. Fulham 22 Crystal Palace (May 20, 2023)
In a late-season London derby, Ward once again proved his knack for crucial goals. With Palace trailing 21, he pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 83rd minute, scoring from close range to secure a valuable point. It was his first Premier League goal in over four years, highlighting his enduring importance to the team.
Wards loyalty and dedication were rewarded in 2023 when he was named club captain, taking over the armband after Luka Milivojevic's departure. It was a fitting honour for a player who had become the model of consistency at Palace, leading by example on and off the pitch.
He would go on to break the clubs Premier League appearance record, overtaking Wilfried Zaha with 305 top-flight appearances a remarkable achievement for a player who arrived with relatively little fanfare.
Wards career at Crystal Palace has been built not on flashy moments or controversy, but on character, professionalism, and a deep understanding of what it means to play for the club. His name may not always be sung the loudest, but his importance over more than a decade cannot be overstated.
For young players coming through the ranks, he has been a role model someone who shows that you dont need to be the most naturally gifted player to succeed, as long as you give everything for the shirt.
As he departs Selhurst Park at the end of the 202425 campaign, Ward leaves behind a legacy that will stand the test of time. Loyal. Reliable. Underrated. A true Eagle to the end.
A message from Wardy ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/OYdANu3vCB— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 13, 2025
