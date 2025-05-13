Joel Ward: A Farewell Tribute to Crystal Palace's Loyal Servant

May 13 2025

As Crystal Palace prepare to release Joel Ward at the end of the 202425 season, supporters are saying goodbye to one of the clubs most loyal and enduring figures.

After 13 years of dedicated service, Wards departure marks the end of an era at Selhurst Park. This tribute looks back at his journey from promising young signing to club captain, key contributor, and ultimately, a Palace legend.

Ward's time in SE25 has been defined not by headlines or flair, but by consistency, professionalism, and a deep connection with the fans. In a modern game where loyalty is often fleeting, Ward stood out as a player who gave everything for the badge, week in and week out.

Early Days and Rise to Prominence

Ward joined Palace from Portsmouth in May 2012 for a fee of around £400,000. A product of the south coast clubs academy, he had already shown promise with his versatility and maturity on the ball. At Selhurst Park, that adaptability became a huge asset, as he slotted in comfortably across the backline  right-back, left-back, or centre-back when needed.

He quickly became a regular in the squad under Dougie Freedman and then Ian Holloway, and his contributions in the 201213 season helped Palace gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs  a feat he later described as one of his proudest moments.

His development and consistency were recognised with the Crystal Palace Young Player of the Year award in 2014, a nod to his growing stature at the club.

Ward picking up his Young Player of the Year award in 2014 alongside Peter Guntrip from this website, and James Mitchell representing cpfc.org

Memorable Performances

1. The Crystanbul Comeback (May 5, 2014)

While its often remembered for Damien Delaney and Dwight Gayles heroics, Ward was immense in this legendary 33 draw against Liverpool at Selhurst Park. With Liverpool chasing the title and 30 up, Palace produced an astonishing fightback. Wards calm defending and leadership in the chaos were key in helping steady the ship and turn the tide.

2. Chelsea 12 Crystal Palace (August 29, 2015)

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Wards Palace career came at Stamford Bridge in the early weeks of the 201516 season. With the game finely poised at 11 against reigning champions Chelsea, it was Ward who surged into the box and headed home a dramatic winner in front of the travelling Eagles fans.

It was a stunning moment for a player not known for goalscoring  just his second ever for the club  and it sealed one of Palaces most memorable Premier League away wins.

3. Fulham 22 Crystal Palace (May 20, 2023)

In a late-season London derby, Ward once again proved his knack for crucial goals. With Palace trailing 21, he pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 83rd minute, scoring from close range to secure a valuable point. It was his first Premier League goal in over four years, highlighting his enduring importance to the team.

Captaincy and Record Appearances

Wards loyalty and dedication were rewarded in 2023 when he was named club captain, taking over the armband after Luka Milivojevic's departure. It was a fitting honour for a player who had become the model of consistency at Palace, leading by example on and off the pitch.

He would go on to break the clubs Premier League appearance record, overtaking Wilfried Zaha with 305 top-flight appearances  a remarkable achievement for a player who arrived with relatively little fanfare.

Legacy and Farewell

Wards career at Crystal Palace has been built not on flashy moments or controversy, but on character, professionalism, and a deep understanding of what it means to play for the club. His name may not always be sung the loudest, but his importance over more than a decade cannot be overstated.

For young players coming through the ranks, he has been a role model  someone who shows that you dont need to be the most naturally gifted player to succeed, as long as you give everything for the shirt.

As he departs Selhurst Park at the end of the 202425 campaign, Ward leaves behind a legacy that will stand the test of time. Loyal. Reliable. Underrated. A true Eagle to the end.

Video tribute

See Palace's tribute to Joel here