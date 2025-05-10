Tottenham v Palace: A big derby day

May 10 2025
Crystal Palaces resurgence under Oliver Glasner has turned heads, writes Ben Mortimer.
Now with three league games left in the season, theyve got a shot at something few predicted even in April: a top-eight Premier League finish. Thats not just pride on the line. Depending on the FA Cup outcome, eighth could bring European football to SE25.
Sundays clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is more than just another derby. Spurs are aiming to end their disappointing season on a high note, while Palace look more dangerous than ever. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr are in sparkling form. Jean-Philippe Mateta is scoring for fun. For fans making the trip north or tuning in from pubs across South London, this is the kind of match that matters.
With the buzz around Palaces recent form, betting interest has surged. Odds from UK betting sites not on GamStop, which have seen a rise in popularity due to more flexible features and fewer restrictions, suggest a tight contest.
Many list both teams at near-parity for the win, around 2/1 for Palace, with a draw hovering at 5/2. Many betting sites have seen increased traffic in 2025, especially around high-profile fixtures like this one, where fan interest overlaps with strong betting turnover. Its clear that punters, like pundits, are finding Palace harder to ignore.
Glasners 3-4-2-1 setup has unlocked something special in this squad. Mateta has had another superb campaign and is thriving on service from Eze and Sarr. Few teams have handled them well.
In midfield, Will Hughes has found a new gear under Glasner, snapping into tackles and recycling possession cleanly. Adam Wharton has been a bargain from Blackburn. Calm on the ball, intelligent off it, hes been key to Palaces transition game.
Defensively, theres more discipline. Maxence Lacroix has been imperious in the air. Tyrick Mitchell looks more confident under Glasner, while Daniel Munoz is becoming a fan favourite for his overlapping runs and no-nonsense style.
Tottenham, however, remain dangerous. Ange Postecoglous side still have plenty to play for. Son Heung-min is always a threat, and James Maddison, if fit, can change games. However, their back line has been shaky.
Palace fans know how rare moments like this can be. Selhurst Park will be bouncing for the final home game against Wolves, especially if they take something from Tottenham. European football in 2025/26 isnt just a dream now. Its a possibility.
Kick-off is at 2.15 pm on Sunday, and tickets in the away end sold out in minutes. Those heading to N17 will be loud and proud. Those watching from home will be hoping for more of the same, fast breaks, slick passing, and another clinical finish or two from the big man up top.
Its been a season of revival. Sunday is a test, but its also a chance. Tottenham are vulnerable. Palace are confident. South London is watching.
Christian Palace
at 10.00pm by sprites
Palace Tattoo
at 9.48pm by Part Time James
We're all going on a European Tour
at 9.41pm by BromleyMonkey
Late goals conceded
at 9.40pm by whatton
Winners Shirt
at 9.16pm by madcap_v2
Is Glasner the problem?
at 9.06pm by Lanzo-Ad
Palace potentially denied entry to Europa League?
at 9.04pm by Hannes
Liverpool match on Sky
at 7.12pm by cryrst
Liverpool Predictions.
at 7.10pm by cryrst
No FA Cup Parade After Final Home Game?
at 6.25pm by palace chick
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.