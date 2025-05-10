Tottenham v Palace: A big derby day

May 10 2025

Crystal Palaces resurgence under Oliver Glasner has turned heads, writes Ben Mortimer.

Now with three league games left in the season, theyve got a shot at something few predicted even in April: a top-eight Premier League finish. Thats not just pride on the line. Depending on the FA Cup outcome, eighth could bring European football to SE25.

Sundays clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is more than just another derby. Spurs are aiming to end their disappointing season on a high note, while Palace look more dangerous than ever. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr are in sparkling form. Jean-Philippe Mateta is scoring for fun. For fans making the trip north or tuning in from pubs across South London, this is the kind of match that matters.

Many list both teams at near-parity for the win, around 2/1 for Palace, with a draw hovering at 5/2.

Glasners 3-4-2-1 setup has unlocked something special in this squad. Mateta has had another superb campaign and is thriving on service from Eze and Sarr. Few teams have handled them well.

In midfield, Will Hughes has found a new gear under Glasner, snapping into tackles and recycling possession cleanly. Adam Wharton has been a bargain from Blackburn. Calm on the ball, intelligent off it, hes been key to Palaces transition game.

Defensively, theres more discipline. Maxence Lacroix has been imperious in the air. Tyrick Mitchell looks more confident under Glasner, while Daniel Munoz is becoming a fan favourite for his overlapping runs and no-nonsense style.

Tottenham, however, remain dangerous. Ange Postecoglous side still have plenty to play for. Son Heung-min is always a threat, and James Maddison, if fit, can change games. However, their back line has been shaky.

Palace fans know how rare moments like this can be. Selhurst Park will be bouncing for the final home game against Wolves, especially if they take something from Tottenham. European football in 2025/26 isnt just a dream now. Its a possibility.

Kick-off is at 2.15 pm on Sunday, and tickets in the away end sold out in minutes. Those heading to N17 will be loud and proud. Those watching from home will be hoping for more of the same, fast breaks, slick passing, and another clinical finish or two from the big man up top.

Its been a season of revival. Sunday is a test, but its also a chance. Tottenham are vulnerable. Palace are confident. South London is watching.