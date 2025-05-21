You are here: Home > News > Palace are FA cup winners  celebrate in style!
May 21 2025 10.06pm

Palace are FA cup winners  celebrate in style!

May 21 2025

Crystal Palaces historic 10 win over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup Final will live forever in the hearts of Eagles fans. Now you can mark the moment in true South London style with exclusive fan-made merch from Holmesdale.net!

We have three unique t-shirts to capture the glory of winning the FA Cup:

FA Cup Final 2025 t-shirt

The classic cup final design, with retro looking Eagle holding onto the FA Cup trophy under the Wembley arch.

👉 FA Cup Final 2025 T-shirt (ADULT)

This design is also available in kids sizes:

👉 FA Cup Final 2025 T-shirt (KIDS)

FA Cup Winners t-shirt

A clean, vintage-inspired winners t-shirt for everyday wear

👉 Cup Winners Softstyle Tee

FA Cup Winners team t-shirt

The team line-up tribute shirt, immortalising the heroes of Wembley

👉 FA Cup Winners Team T-shirt

Other merch

☕ Complete the set with our limited edition mug and pack of 4 coasters  perfect for reliving the moment over your morning brew:

👉 Final 2025 Mug

👉 Final 2025 Coaster Set

We also have a variety of player t-shirts dedicated to Eze, Mateta, Hughes, and França:

👉 Player t-shirts

