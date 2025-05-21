Palace are FA cup winners  celebrate in style!

May 21 2025
Crystal Palaces historic 10 win over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup Final will live forever in the hearts of Eagles fans. Now you can mark the moment in true South London style with exclusive fan-made merch from Holmesdale.net!
We have three unique t-shirts to capture the glory of winning the FA Cup:
The classic cup final design, with retro looking Eagle holding onto the FA Cup trophy under the Wembley arch.
👉 FA Cup Final 2025 T-shirt (ADULT)
This design is also available in kids sizes:
👉 FA Cup Final 2025 T-shirt (KIDS)
A clean, vintage-inspired winners t-shirt for everyday wear
The team line-up tribute shirt, immortalising the heroes of Wembley
☕ Complete the set with our limited edition mug and pack of 4 coasters perfect for reliving the moment over your morning brew:
We also have a variety of player t-shirts dedicated to Eze, Mateta, Hughes, and França:
