Palace finish with a point at 'Pool

May 25 2025

Crystal Palace ended their magnificent 2024/25 campaign with a 1-1 draw at champions Liverpool.

The curtain was brought down on an historic season for Oliver Glasner's team after winning the FA Cup for their first major trophy.

Palace gave the Premier League champions a guard of honour before the kick-off and the Liverpool players returned the favour to honour Palace's cup success.

The Londoners took the lead in the ninth minute when Conor Bradley lost possession and Tyrick Mitchell set up Ismaila Sarr to roll the ball home.

Palace stopper Dean Henderson kept Liverpool at bay by denying Luis Diaz in a one-on-one situation.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 68th minute for hauling down Daichi Kamada when he was the last man just past the halfway line.

With a player down, the hosts pushed for a leveller as Diogo Jota hit the post from Cody Gakpos lay-off.

Liverpool grabbed an 84th-minute equaliser with Mohamed Salah's volleyed finish to clinch the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Eagles finish the season with a record of 53 points in the Premier League and in 12th position.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 46), Van Dijk, Konate (Jota 62), Robertson (Elliott 87), Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai (Nunez 61), Diaz (Endo 69), Salah, Gakpo.

Not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Munoz, Kamada, Hughes (Esse 78 (Franca 90)), Mitchell, Sarr, Eze (Devenny 62), Mateta (Nketiah 62).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Kporha.