Palace's Europa League dream on the line after FA Cup glory

Crystal Palace stunned English football in May 2025 with a 10 FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley, a result that should have guaranteed them a Europa League place next season. However, less than a month later, the clubs European future is clouded in doubt, writes Peter Blake.

As supporters celebrate a season to remember, theres growing anxiety off the pitch as UEFA investigates ownership structures that could disqualify the Eagles from continental competition.

The drama follows Palaces highest-ever points tally in the Premier League era, 12th with 53 points, and their first major trophy in 119 years.

Eberechi Ezes historic strike has already entered club folklore. Now, a completely different type of challenge awaits, one that has little to do with what happens on the pitch.

Betting Markets Shift Amid Uncertainty

With the investigation ongoing, European match betting markets that usually appear in early June remain noticeably absent for Crystal Palace.

Odds for Palaces performance in the 2025/26 Europa League have not yet been published, as bookmakers await clarity from UEFA. That has created a ripple effect across several platforms.

The Problem With Multi-Club Ownership

So, whats the issue? Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor also owns Olympique Lyonnais in France. Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 and are also due to enter the Europa League next season.

UEFAs rules clearly state that two clubs owned or controlled by the same person cannot both compete in the same European tournament.

Although Textor argues his 43% stake in Palace comes with limited voting power, UEFA has launched a formal review of the situation.

It gets even trickier. Palace board member David Blitzer holds interests in Danish side Brøndby, who are set to play in the Europa Conference League.

That means multiple clubs with Palace boardroom ties are on UEFAs radar. If the governing body finds any breach of integrity or conflict of interest, Palace could be barred from Europe for the coming season.

UEFA has stated a decision will be made before 15 June 2025, just ahead of the draw and scheduling period for the Europa League group stage.

What Happens If Palace Are Kicked Out?

Should UEFA disqualify Palace, their Europa League place is likely to be handed to the next-best qualifying English team, depending on final domestic standings.

Current suggestions point to Nottingham Forest or Brighton as potential replacements, though that could shift depending on UEFA's final review and coefficient allocations.

This would not only deal a massive blow to Palaces ambitions but also raise major questions about how multi-club ownership models operate in elite football. While these structures have allowed smaller clubs to access bigger investments, they now face increasing scrutiny under European regulations.

Conclusion

Crystal Palace now face one of the most important administrative moments in their recent history.

If cleared by UEFA, theyll be handed the keys to a European adventure that could elevate the clubs status in both English and continental football.

If not, they may need to revisit their ownership model to ensure future eligibility.

Regardless of the outcome, its a sobering reminder of how modern football is shaped not only by goals scored but also by boardroom decisions.

Fans can only wait and hope the celebrations at Wembley werent the final high note of this remarkable season.