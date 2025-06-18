Eagles start with away tie against Chelsea

June 18 2025
Crystal Palace kick off the 2025/26 season with an away trip to Chelsea on Sunday 17th August.
The match at Stamford Bridge will kick off at 2pm. Palace's first home game comes a week later on Saturday 23rd August against Nottingham Forest.
Other notable fixtures include Brighton at home on the 8th November 2025, and the reverse fixture on 7th Feburary 2026 at the Amex.
Full fixtures list is as follows (and of course is subject to change!):
Sunday, 17th August: Chelsea v Palace (14:00)
Saturday, 23rd August: Palace v Nottingham Forest (15:00)
Saturday, 30th August: Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 13th September: Palace v Sunderland (15:00)
Saturday, 20th September: West Ham v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 27th September: Palace v Liverpool (15:00)
Saturday, 4th October: Everton v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 18th October: Palace v Bournemouth (15:00)
Saturday, 25th October: Arsenal v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 1st November: Palace v Brentford (15:00)
Saturday, 8th November: Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
Saturday, 22nd November: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 29th November: Palace v Manchester United (15:00)
Wednesday, 3rd December: Burnley v Palace (20:00)
Saturday, 6th December: Fulham v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 13th December: Palace v Manchester City (15:00)
Saturday, 20th December: Leeds v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 27th December: Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (15:00)
Tuesday, 30th December: Palace v Fulham (20:00)
Saturday, 3rd January: Newcastle v Palace (15:00)
Wednesday, 7th January: Palace v Aston Villa (20:00)
Saturday, 17th January: Sunderland v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 24th January: Palace v Chelsea (15:00)
Saturday, 31st January: Nottingham Forest v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 7th February: Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace (15:00)
Wednesday, 11th February: Palace v Burnley (20:00)
Saturday, 21st February: Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)
Saturday, 28th February: Manchester United v Palace (15:00)
Wednesday, 4th March: Tottenham Hotspur v Palace (20:00)
Saturday, 14th March: Palace v Leeds (15:00)
Saturday, 21st March: Manchester City v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 11th April: Palace v Newcastle (15:00)
Saturday, 18th April: Palace v West Ham (15:00)
Saturday, 25th April: Liverpool v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 2nd May: Bournemouth v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 9th May: Palace v Everton (15:00)
Sunday, 17th May: Brentford v Palace (15:00)
Sunday, 24th May: Palace v Arsenal (16:00)
