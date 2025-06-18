You are here: Home > News > Eagles start with away tie against Chelsea
June 18 2025

Crystal Palace kick off the 2025/26 season with an away trip to Chelsea on Sunday 17th August.

The match at Stamford Bridge will kick off at 2pm. Palace's first home game comes a week later on Saturday 23rd August against Nottingham Forest.

Other notable fixtures include Brighton at home on the 8th November 2025, and the reverse fixture on 7th Feburary 2026 at the Amex.

Full fixtures list is as follows (and of course is subject to change!):

August 2025

Sunday, 17th August: Chelsea v Palace (14:00)

Saturday, 23rd August: Palace v Nottingham Forest (15:00)

Saturday, 30th August: Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)

September 2025

Saturday, 13th September: Palace v Sunderland (15:00)

Saturday, 20th September: West Ham v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 27th September: Palace v Liverpool (15:00)

October 2025

Saturday, 4th October: Everton v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 18th October: Palace v Bournemouth (15:00)

Saturday, 25th October: Arsenal v Palace (15:00)

November 2025

Saturday, 1st November: Palace v Brentford (15:00)

Saturday, 8th November: Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)

Saturday, 22nd November: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 29th November: Palace v Manchester United (15:00)

December 2025

Wednesday, 3rd December: Burnley v Palace (20:00)

Saturday, 6th December: Fulham v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 13th December: Palace v Manchester City (15:00)

Saturday, 20th December: Leeds v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 27th December: Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (15:00)

Tuesday, 30th December: Palace v Fulham (20:00)

January 2026

Saturday, 3rd January: Newcastle v Palace (15:00)

Wednesday, 7th January: Palace v Aston Villa (20:00)

Saturday, 17th January: Sunderland v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 24th January: Palace v Chelsea (15:00)

Saturday, 31st January: Nottingham Forest v Palace (15:00)

February 2026

Saturday, 7th February: Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace (15:00)

Wednesday, 11th February: Palace v Burnley (20:00)

Saturday, 21st February: Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)

Saturday, 28th February: Manchester United v Palace (15:00)

March 2026

Wednesday, 4th March: Tottenham Hotspur v Palace (20:00)

Saturday, 14th March: Palace v Leeds (15:00)

Saturday, 21st March: Manchester City v Palace (15:00)

April 2026

Saturday, 11th April: Palace v Newcastle (15:00)

Saturday, 18th April: Palace v West Ham (15:00)

Saturday, 25th April: Liverpool v Palace (15:00)

May 2026

Saturday, 2nd May: Bournemouth v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 9th May: Palace v Everton (15:00)

Sunday, 17th May: Brentford v Palace (15:00)

Sunday, 24th May: Palace v Arsenal (16:00)

