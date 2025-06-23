Benitez signs for the Eagles

June 23 2025
Argentinian goalkeeper Walter Benitez will join Crystal Palace in July after his contract with PSV Eindhoven comes to an end.
The 32-year-old shot stopper has made 134 appearances over three seasons for PSV, helping the Dutch club to back to back Eredivisie titles in 2024 and 2025.
He previously played six seasons with Nice in Ligue 1, and won his first cap for his country in a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in March of last year.
Benitez will compete with the number one spot with Dean Henderson and Remi Matthews, after Matt Turner departed in May after his loan spell came to an end.
Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: Walter is an excellent addition to our squad, bringing further quality, experience and competition to our goalkeeping department alongside Dean and Remi.
We look forward to welcoming Walter to South London next month as we continue our preparations towards what promises to be a busy season, competing on multiple fronts, in 2025/26.
Palace potentially denied entry to Europa League?
at 11.33pm by Jason Smith
Odsonne Edouard
at 10.21pm by RubinsCube
Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 8.34pm by ex hibitionist
Winners Shirt
at 7.00pm by PhuketEagle
Palace's exotic summer tour
at 6.06pm by BromleyMonkey
Pre season Austria
at 4.32pm by Eagleman13
FA cup final commerative ticket
at 1.39pm by BromleyMonkey
Crystal Palace Fans â Help with University Research on Club Ownership
at 10.39pm by Spindle
Sean Grehan
at 2.08pm by Eagleman13
Crystal Palace legends - Fairfield Halls 5 Mar 26
at 7.29pm by Talvlad
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.