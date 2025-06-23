Benitez signs for the Eagles

June 23 2025

Argentinian goalkeeper Walter Benitez will join Crystal Palace in July after his contract with PSV Eindhoven comes to an end.

The 32-year-old shot stopper has made 134 appearances over three seasons for PSV, helping the Dutch club to back to back Eredivisie titles in 2024 and 2025.

He previously played six seasons with Nice in Ligue 1, and won his first cap for his country in a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in March of last year.

Benitez will compete with the number one spot with Dean Henderson and Remi Matthews, after Matt Turner departed in May after his loan spell came to an end.

Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: Walter is an excellent addition to our squad, bringing further quality, experience and competition to our goalkeeping department alongside Dean and Remi.

We look forward to welcoming Walter to South London next month as we continue our preparations towards what promises to be a busy season, competing on multiple fronts, in 2025/26.