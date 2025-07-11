Eagles snap up Sosa

July 11 2025

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Croatian international Borna Sosa from Ajax for a reported £3 million.

The 27-year-old left-back has penned a deal keeping him at Selhurst Park until 2028, becoming Oliver Glasners second summer signing.

Sosa, who has 26 caps for Croatia and played a key role in their run to third place at the 2022 World Cup, brings top-level experience to Palaces back line. Known for his pinpoint crossing and attacking intent from deep, he provides immediate competition and cover for Tyrick Mitchell.

Originally breaking through at Dinamo Zagreb, Sosa made his name in Germany with Stuttgart, where he racked up over 100 appearances before a move to Ajax in 2023. He spent last season on loan at Torino, featuring 20 times in Serie A.

Speaking to Palace TV, Sosa said:

I'm very excited to join Crystal Palace. I've heard so many good things about the club. I cannot wait to meet the players, the staff, and all of the fans, because I've heard so many good things. I'm very, very excited to be here.

Chairman Steve Parish welcomed the signing, noting:

We believe Borna will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace. His credentials speak for themselves, and his arrival adds additional quality, experience and depth to our squad. I look forward to welcoming him to South London.

With European football on the horizon, Sosas arrival adds depth and quality to a Palace side aiming to build on their FA Cup triumph and push on in the Premier League and Europa League.

He is expected to link up with the squad for pre-season immediately and could make his debut in Palaces upcoming friendly against Millwall.

See Borna's first interview with CPFC here