Palace demoted to Europa Conference League after UEFA ruling

July 11 2025

Crystal Palaces dream of Europa League football next season has been dashed after UEFA ruled the club ineligible to compete, citing a breach of multi-club ownership rules.

The decision comes after American investor John Textor, who holds a stake in Palace, was found to exert influence over two clubs in the same European competition.

Textor is also the majority owner of French side Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in Ligue 1. Palace had earned their spot by winning the FA Cup, despite finishing 12th in the Premier League.

UEFAs regulations prevent clubs under shared ownership or significant influence from competing in the same European tournament. Palace were given a deadline of 1 March 2025 to restructure ownership, but failed to satisfy UEFAs criteria in time.

The club had argued that Textor holds no decisive influence at Selhurst Park, but UEFA rejected that defence. As a result, Palace have been moved to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2025/26 season.

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League, now stand to replace Palace in the Europa League  a bitter blow for the South Londoners, who lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their history just months ago.

Palace are expected to appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The clubs fate now rests on the success of that challenge.

The decision was further complicated earlier this week when Lyon successfully overturned their financial relegation from Ligue 1. Had Lyon remained demoted, they would have withdrawn from European competition  a move that wouldve cleared the way for Palace to remain in the Europa League.

As things stand, Aston Villa and possibly Nottingham Forest will take Englands two Europa League slots, with Palace left to compete in the Conference League.