Will the second-season curse strike for Ismaila Sarr?

August 9 2025

Over the years, the Premier League has seen lots of players impress during a maiden campaign, many of whom have gone onto bigger and better things, writes Bradley Gibbs.

However, many players that shine for a new club in Englands top flight fall victim to the second-season curse.

The Selhurst Park faithful will be hoping that Ismaila Sarr, who following a move from Marseille impressed during his first season, isnt one of those that flatters to deceive after showing so much promise, but will the Senegal international oblige?

Sarrs 2024/25 season in numbers

Lets be honest, Ismaila Sarr, who regularly dazzled the crowds with his attacking brilliance, was nothing short of superb during the previous. His ability to both create and score goals was key in all competitions, while his contributions on route to that historic FA Cup win will never be forgotten.

Lets look at his key stats for the 2024/25 campaign:

Delivered 14 goals and assists in the Premier League, averaging 0.46 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Produced 18 goals and assists in all competitions, averaging 0.50 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Only Eberechi Eze produced more assists than Ismaila Sarr for Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Averaged more expected goals and expected assisted goals per 90 minutes (0.64) than all other regular starters for Crystal Palace (in all competitions).

Only Jean-Philippe Mateta averaged more shots on target per 90 minutes than Ismaila Sarr.

No Crystal Palace player registered more total shots on target than Ismaila Sarr during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Ranked as the fourth-best Premier League player in terms of expected assisted goals.

Ranked as the ninth-best Premier League player in terms of shots on target percentage.

Is there more to come?

Its widely accepted that most forwards reach their peak in their late 20s, and given that Ismaila Sarr comes off the back of his best ever top-tier season at the age of 27, theres reason for optimism regarding further improvement.

With the previous campaign under his belt, most fans will be expecting even more from Sarr this season, and why not?

Qualifying for football on the continent is probably enough for Oliver Glasner to keep hold of Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, both of whom combined rather sweetly with Sarr on numerous occasions last term, and as part of that trio, surely the Senegalese player can go from strength to strength?

After all, its not as if Sarr simply took advantage of facing weak teams last season, often delivering his best performances in the biggest games, scoring, assisting or doing both against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Aston Villa (in the cup, as well as home and away in the league), Brighton and Arsenal.

