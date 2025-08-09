Will the second-season curse strike for Ismaila Sarr?

August 9 2025
Over the years, the Premier League has seen lots of players impress during a maiden campaign, many of whom have gone onto bigger and better things, writes Bradley Gibbs.
However, many players that shine for a new club in Englands top flight fall victim to the second-season curse.
The Selhurst Park faithful will be hoping that Ismaila Sarr, who following a move from Marseille impressed during his first season, isnt one of those that flatters to deceive after showing so much promise, but will the Senegal international oblige?
Lets be honest, Ismaila Sarr, who regularly dazzled the crowds with his attacking brilliance, was nothing short of superb during the previous. His ability to both create and score goals was key in all competitions, while his contributions on route to that historic FA Cup win will never be forgotten.
Lets look at his key stats for the 2024/25 campaign:
Its widely accepted that most forwards reach their peak in their late 20s, and given that Ismaila Sarr comes off the back of his best ever top-tier season at the age of 27, theres reason for optimism regarding further improvement.
With the previous campaign under his belt, most fans will be expecting even more from Sarr this season, and why not?
Qualifying for football on the continent is probably enough for Oliver Glasner to keep hold of Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, both of whom combined rather sweetly with Sarr on numerous occasions last term, and as part of that trio, surely the Senegalese player can go from strength to strength?
After all, its not as if Sarr simply took advantage of facing weak teams last season, often delivering his best performances in the biggest games, scoring, assisting or doing both against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Aston Villa (in the cup, as well as home and away in the league), Brighton and Arsenal.
The Eagles begin their season with an FA Community Shield date with Liverpool at Wembley, ahead of which Ismaila Sarr may not be a bad to Score or Assist bet. If you fancy him to start with a bang, then dont forget to check out the latest sports betting tips from FIRST.com.
