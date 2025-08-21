You are here: Home > News > Mateta header gives Palace slim Euro lead
August 23 2025 3.52pm

Mateta header gives Palace slim Euro lead

August 21 2025

Mateta kicks the corner flag after scoring the only goal of the game

Crystal Palace kicked off their European campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal of the night, heading home early in the second half after Will Hughes deflected strike fell kindly in the box.

Palace, playing in Europe for the first time, dominated the game with over 70% possession and 25 shots, but struggled to break down a deep Fredrikstad defence. Mateta hit the post in the first half and Daniel Munoz did the same after the break as the Eagles pushed for a second goal that never came.

Fredrikstad, who sit eighth in Norways top flight, offered little going forward but showed late fight and reminded the hosts of the narrow margin with some late counter-attacks.

Eberechi Eze, scorer of Palaces FA Cup final winner, was absent amid reports he is close to joining Arsenal.

Oliver Glasners side take a slender advantage to Norway next Thursday for the second leg, with a place in the group stage at stake.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Wharton, Muñoz, Devenny (Edouard, 69), Sarr, Mateta

Fredrikstad: Børsheim, Woledzi, Fredriksen, Owusu (Kvile, 76), Molde, Eid, Sørløkk (Skogvold, 64), Metcalfe, Owusu (Shein, 83), Øhlenschlæger (Bjartalíð, 76), Holten (Nuñez, 64)

