Mateta header gives Palace slim Euro lead

August 21 2025

Crystal Palace kicked off their European campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal of the night, heading home early in the second half after Will Hughes deflected strike fell kindly in the box.

Palace, playing in Europe for the first time, dominated the game with over 70% possession and 25 shots, but struggled to break down a deep Fredrikstad defence. Mateta hit the post in the first half and Daniel Munoz did the same after the break as the Eagles pushed for a second goal that never came.

Fredrikstad, who sit eighth in Norways top flight, offered little going forward but showed late fight and reminded the hosts of the narrow margin with some late counter-attacks.

Eberechi Eze, scorer of Palaces FA Cup final winner, was absent amid reports he is close to joining Arsenal.

Oliver Glasners side take a slender advantage to Norway next Thursday for the second leg, with a place in the group stage at stake.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Wharton, Muñoz, Devenny (Edouard, 69), Sarr, Mateta

Fredrikstad: Børsheim, Woledzi, Fredriksen, Owusu (Kvile, 76), Molde, Eid, Sørløkk (Skogvold, 64), Metcalfe, Owusu (Shein, 83), Øhlenschlæger (Bjartalíð, 76), Holten (Nuñez, 64)