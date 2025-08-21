Mateta header gives Palace slim Euro lead

August 21 2025
Crystal Palace kicked off their European campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off at Selhurst Park.
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal of the night, heading home early in the second half after Will Hughes deflected strike fell kindly in the box.
Palace, playing in Europe for the first time, dominated the game with over 70% possession and 25 shots, but struggled to break down a deep Fredrikstad defence. Mateta hit the post in the first half and Daniel Munoz did the same after the break as the Eagles pushed for a second goal that never came.
Fredrikstad, who sit eighth in Norways top flight, offered little going forward but showed late fight and reminded the hosts of the narrow margin with some late counter-attacks.
Eberechi Eze, scorer of Palaces FA Cup final winner, was absent amid reports he is close to joining Arsenal.
Oliver Glasners side take a slender advantage to Norway next Thursday for the second leg, with a place in the group stage at stake.
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Wharton, Muñoz, Devenny (Edouard, 69), Sarr, Mateta
Fredrikstad: Børsheim, Woledzi, Fredriksen, Owusu (Kvile, 76), Molde, Eid, Sørløkk (Skogvold, 64), Metcalfe, Owusu (Shein, 83), Øhlenschlæger (Bjartalíð, 76), Holten (Nuñez, 64)
???????????? Jean-Philippe Mateta (28) makes HISTORY by scoring Crystal Palace's first ever European goal! ???????? pic.twitter.com/jMQhyArlPM— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 21, 2025
We have to keep Marc if we sell him now, I recon he walks .this is worrying what he is saying #cpfc pic.twitter.com/bWRdqF03eF John Ng (@Jonno55Ng) August 21, 2025
Glasner is worried - and so am I !
at 3.47pm by Tim Gypsy Hill '64
It could be worse
at 3.42pm by beak
Forest prediction
at 3.33pm by Eagle-Trucker
Crystal Palace vs. Fredrikstad match thread
at 3.00pm by pssguy
Time to start doing Business Steve..!!
at 2.40pm by Teddy Eagle
Academy
at 2.07pm by DANGERCLOSE
Auf Wiedersehen Ollie
at 2.07pm by BromleyMonkey
Palace v Forest International TV Coverage
at 1.39pm by ASCPFC
Marc GuÃ©hi
at 1.30pm by LeftWing11
Marinakis song
at 1.12pm by Paul Salvage
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.