You are here: Home > News > Eze departs for Arsenal in record deal
August 30 2025 11.29am

Eze departs for Arsenal in record deal

August 23 2025

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in a club-record sale worth up to £60m.

The 27-year-old joins the Gunners after five outstanding seasons in SE25, where he became one of the greatest players in Palace history.

Eze leaves with a legacy few can match in red and blue. Since signing from QPR in 2020, he made 169 appearances, scoring 40 goals and assisting 28 more. He was central to Palaces historic FA Cup triumph last season, scoring in every round from the third to the final  including the winner at Wembley.

The move comes after north London rivals Tottenham had agreed a deal with both club and player, only for Arsenal to make a late move. A boyhood Gunners fan and former Hale End academy player, Eze chose to return to the club where his football journey began.

Off the pitch, Eze was equally influential. A six-time Player of the Month, two-time Goal of the Season winner, and one of the clubs PFA Community Champions, his work in South London has been widely praised.

Chairman Steve Parish said: Eberechis journey is truly incredible  from being released by multiple clubs to scoring the Cup final-winning goal and bringing Palace our first major trophy. Just as importantly, hes a great person: humble, positive and an inspiration to so many. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.

Eze also earned 12 England caps during his time at Palace, becoming the clubs first international goalscorer for the Three Lions since Peter Taylor in 1976.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Villa Predictions
at 11.29am by Part Time James

Best Palace team since promotion in 2013
at 11.28am by Part Time James

Marc GuÃ©hi
at 10.59am by Eaglecoops

Dublin....Palace
at 9.05am by Trapsix

selhurst stadium speakers
at 8.29am by BuzzBeats

Yeremy Pino
at 8.01am by maddog

Uefa Conference League
at 11.52pm by Linford

Fredrikstad vs. Crystal Palace Match Thread
at 9.55pm by Daddyorc

Glasner is a Glazier ?
at 9.36pm by Jacey

Ahamada & Rak-Sakyi
at 9.18pm by Teddy Eagle

You are here: Home > News > Eze departs for Arsenal in record deal