Eze departs for Arsenal in record deal

August 23 2025
Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in a club-record sale worth up to £60m.
The 27-year-old joins the Gunners after five outstanding seasons in SE25, where he became one of the greatest players in Palace history.
Eze leaves with a legacy few can match in red and blue. Since signing from QPR in 2020, he made 169 appearances, scoring 40 goals and assisting 28 more. He was central to Palaces historic FA Cup triumph last season, scoring in every round from the third to the final including the winner at Wembley.
The move comes after north London rivals Tottenham had agreed a deal with both club and player, only for Arsenal to make a late move. A boyhood Gunners fan and former Hale End academy player, Eze chose to return to the club where his football journey began.
Off the pitch, Eze was equally influential. A six-time Player of the Month, two-time Goal of the Season winner, and one of the clubs PFA Community Champions, his work in South London has been widely praised.
Chairman Steve Parish said: Eberechis journey is truly incredible from being released by multiple clubs to scoring the Cup final-winning goal and bringing Palace our first major trophy. Just as importantly, hes a great person: humble, positive and an inspiration to so many. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.
Eze also earned 12 England caps during his time at Palace, becoming the clubs first international goalscorer for the Three Lions since Peter Taylor in 1976.
Villa Predictions
at 11.29am by Part Time James
Best Palace team since promotion in 2013
at 11.28am by Part Time James
Marc GuÃ©hi
at 10.59am by Eaglecoops
Dublin....Palace
at 9.05am by Trapsix
selhurst stadium speakers
at 8.29am by BuzzBeats
Yeremy Pino
at 8.01am by maddog
Uefa Conference League
at 11.52pm by Linford
Fredrikstad vs. Crystal Palace Match Thread
at 9.55pm by Daddyorc
Glasner is a Glazier ?
at 9.36pm by Jacey
Ahamada & Rak-Sakyi
at 9.18pm by Teddy Eagle
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.