Eze departs for Arsenal in record deal

August 23 2025

Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in a club-record sale worth up to £60m.

The 27-year-old joins the Gunners after five outstanding seasons in SE25, where he became one of the greatest players in Palace history.

Eze leaves with a legacy few can match in red and blue. Since signing from QPR in 2020, he made 169 appearances, scoring 40 goals and assisting 28 more. He was central to Palaces historic FA Cup triumph last season, scoring in every round from the third to the final  including the winner at Wembley.

The move comes after north London rivals Tottenham had agreed a deal with both club and player, only for Arsenal to make a late move. A boyhood Gunners fan and former Hale End academy player, Eze chose to return to the club where his football journey began.

Off the pitch, Eze was equally influential. A six-time Player of the Month, two-time Goal of the Season winner, and one of the clubs PFA Community Champions, his work in South London has been widely praised.

Chairman Steve Parish said: Eberechis journey is truly incredible  from being released by multiple clubs to scoring the Cup final-winning goal and bringing Palace our first major trophy. Just as importantly, hes a great person: humble, positive and an inspiration to so many. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.

Eze also earned 12 England caps during his time at Palace, becoming the clubs first international goalscorer for the Three Lions since Peter Taylor in 1976.