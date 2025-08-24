You are here: Home > News > Sarr strike earns Palace point in feisty Forest clash
August 30 2025 11.29am

Sarr strike earns Palace point in feisty Forest clash

August 24 2025

FA Cup Tifo before the match

FA Cup Tifo before the match

Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a stormy encounter that simmered with off-field tension.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles the lead with a sharp finish after 37 minutes, but Callum Hudson-Odois second-half strike earned the visitors a share of the spoils in a game dominated by fan animosity and lingering ill-feeling.

Sarr broke the deadlock after being afforded too much space in the box, clinically dispatching Daniel Munozs cross beyond Matz Sels. Marc Guehi almost made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, but his header hit the near post.

Forest equalised with their first shot on target when Hudson-Odoi raced onto Dan Ndoyes pass and beat Dean Henderson at his near post.

Omari Hutchinson fired over and Igor Jesus struck the woodwork as the visitors pushed late on, but neither side could force a winner.

The atmosphere was electric, with Palace fans vocal in their anger towards Forest following the summers UEFA saga which saw the Londoners demoted from the Europa League. A large Holmesdale End banner and hostile chants made their stance clear.

Eberechi Ezes absence, following his record move to Arsenal, was keenly felt, and with two goalkeepers named on the bench, the lack of depth in Oliver Glasners squad was laid bare.

Despite the draw, Sarrs performance offered encouragement that he could step into a starring role, while Henderson will be disappointed to concede in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Lerma, 82), Muñoz, Devenny (Esse, 66), Mateta (Édouard, 88), Sarr

Forest: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Anderson, Sangaré (Yates, 88), Hudson-Odoi (McAtee, 72), Gibbs-White (Hutchinson, 82), Ndoye (Kalimuendo, 71), Wood (Igor Jesus, 88)

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Villa Predictions
at 11.29am by Part Time James

Best Palace team since promotion in 2013
at 11.28am by Part Time James

Marc GuÃ©hi
at 10.59am by Eaglecoops

Dublin....Palace
at 9.05am by Trapsix

selhurst stadium speakers
at 8.29am by BuzzBeats

Yeremy Pino
at 8.01am by maddog

Uefa Conference League
at 11.52pm by Linford

Fredrikstad vs. Crystal Palace Match Thread
at 9.55pm by Daddyorc

Glasner is a Glazier ?
at 9.36pm by Jacey

Ahamada & Rak-Sakyi
at 9.18pm by Teddy Eagle

You are here: Home > News > Sarr strike earns Palace point in feisty Forest clash