Sarr strike earns Palace point in feisty Forest clash

August 24 2025

Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a stormy encounter that simmered with off-field tension.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles the lead with a sharp finish after 37 minutes, but Callum Hudson-Odois second-half strike earned the visitors a share of the spoils in a game dominated by fan animosity and lingering ill-feeling.

Sarr broke the deadlock after being afforded too much space in the box, clinically dispatching Daniel Munozs cross beyond Matz Sels. Marc Guehi almost made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, but his header hit the near post.

Forest equalised with their first shot on target when Hudson-Odoi raced onto Dan Ndoyes pass and beat Dean Henderson at his near post.

Omari Hutchinson fired over and Igor Jesus struck the woodwork as the visitors pushed late on, but neither side could force a winner.

The atmosphere was electric, with Palace fans vocal in their anger towards Forest following the summers UEFA saga which saw the Londoners demoted from the Europa League. A large Holmesdale End banner and hostile chants made their stance clear.

Eberechi Ezes absence, following his record move to Arsenal, was keenly felt, and with two goalkeepers named on the bench, the lack of depth in Oliver Glasners squad was laid bare.

Despite the draw, Sarrs performance offered encouragement that he could step into a starring role, while Henderson will be disappointed to concede in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Lerma, 82), Muñoz, Devenny (Esse, 66), Mateta (Édouard, 88), Sarr

Forest: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Anderson, Sangaré (Yates, 88), Hudson-Odoi (McAtee, 72), Gibbs-White (Hutchinson, 82), Ndoye (Kalimuendo, 71), Wood (Igor Jesus, 88)