Sarr strike earns Palace point in feisty Forest clash

August 24 2025
Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a stormy encounter that simmered with off-field tension.
Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles the lead with a sharp finish after 37 minutes, but Callum Hudson-Odois second-half strike earned the visitors a share of the spoils in a game dominated by fan animosity and lingering ill-feeling.
Sarr broke the deadlock after being afforded too much space in the box, clinically dispatching Daniel Munozs cross beyond Matz Sels. Marc Guehi almost made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, but his header hit the near post.
Forest equalised with their first shot on target when Hudson-Odoi raced onto Dan Ndoyes pass and beat Dean Henderson at his near post.
Omari Hutchinson fired over and Igor Jesus struck the woodwork as the visitors pushed late on, but neither side could force a winner.
The atmosphere was electric, with Palace fans vocal in their anger towards Forest following the summers UEFA saga which saw the Londoners demoted from the Europa League. A large Holmesdale End banner and hostile chants made their stance clear.
Eberechi Ezes absence, following his record move to Arsenal, was keenly felt, and with two goalkeepers named on the bench, the lack of depth in Oliver Glasners squad was laid bare.
Despite the draw, Sarrs performance offered encouragement that he could step into a starring role, while Henderson will be disappointed to concede in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel.
Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Lerma, 82), Muñoz, Devenny (Esse, 66), Mateta (Édouard, 88), Sarr
Forest: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Anderson, Sangaré (Yates, 88), Hudson-Odoi (McAtee, 72), Gibbs-White (Hutchinson, 82), Ndoye (Kalimuendo, 71), Wood (Igor Jesus, 88)
Built from Glass - Etched in Silver 🔴🔵 @ultrascpfc #cpfc pic.twitter.com/hHeGOfEvbE— Holmesdale Online (@Holmesdale) August 24, 2025
Villa Predictions
at 11.29am by Part Time James
Best Palace team since promotion in 2013
at 11.28am by Part Time James
Marc GuÃ©hi
at 10.59am by Eaglecoops
Dublin....Palace
at 9.05am by Trapsix
selhurst stadium speakers
at 8.29am by BuzzBeats
Yeremy Pino
at 8.01am by maddog
Uefa Conference League
at 11.52pm by Linford
Fredrikstad vs. Crystal Palace Match Thread
at 9.55pm by Daddyorc
Glasner is a Glazier ?
at 9.36pm by Jacey
Ahamada & Rak-Sakyi
at 9.18pm by Teddy Eagle
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.