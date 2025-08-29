Palace land Spain winger Pino

August 29 2025

Crystal Palace have pulled off one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer with the signing of Spanish international Yeremy Pino from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old winger joins the Eagles on a five-year deal in a move worth up to £26 million and will be in contention to make his debut in Sundays Premier League clash away to Aston Villa.

Pino had been tied to a £69m release clause in Spain, but with less than two years remaining on his contract, Villarreal opted to cash in. Palaces persistence was rewarded with a deal that secures one of Europes brightest young attacking talents at a cut price.

"It's fantastic news that Yeremy - an exciting young talent, with already such an impressive record in domestic, European and international football - has chosen us as the next step in his career," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"With an exciting season ahead for the club, competing on multiple fronts, he is a player whose talents Palace fans will particularly appreciate - and I look forward to seeing him step out at Selhurst Park."

The winger rose through the youth ranks at Las Palmas before breaking through at Villarreal in 2020. Over the course of four seasons, he made 133 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. Last term, Pino featured 34 times in La Liga, netting four goals as Villarreal secured a fifth-place finish and Champions League football.

On the international stage, Pino has already made a mark for Spain, with three goals in 15 senior appearances since his debut in 2021. His direct style, pace, and ability to beat defenders will bring a new dimension to Palaces attack.

His arrival comes just a week after the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in a £60m move, and Palace fans will see Pino as a high-calibre replacement who can fill the creative void left behind.

Pino is Palaces third signing of the summer window, following the arrival of Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benítez on a free from PSV Eindhoven and Croatian left-back Borna Sosa from Ajax in a £3m deal.