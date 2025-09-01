Canvot signs for the Eagles

September 1 2025

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of 19-year-old French defender Jaydee Canvot on a four-year contract, bolstering their options at the back.

The centre-back arrives from Toulouse, where he made 20 first-team appearances across all competitions last season, and will take the No 23 shirt at Selhurst Park.

Hailing from Argenteuil and a product of the esteemed Clairefontaine academy, Canvot caught the eye with his performances in Frances youth systemfrom U16s through to the U20sbefore stepping up at Toulouse.

He becomes Palaces fourth summer signing, joining fellow recruits Walter Benitez, Borna Sosa, and Yeremy Pino.

Chairman Steve Parish said: Jaydee is an exciting talent whose progress has been on our radar for some time. We are pleased to welcome him to South London.

His arrival bolsters a squad already brimming with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing his impact both this season, and in the future, in red and blue."

Canvot added: "Its very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project.

"It's a big step because it's the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to start."