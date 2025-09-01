Canvot signs for the Eagles

September 1 2025
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of 19-year-old French defender Jaydee Canvot on a four-year contract, bolstering their options at the back.
The centre-back arrives from Toulouse, where he made 20 first-team appearances across all competitions last season, and will take the No 23 shirt at Selhurst Park.
Hailing from Argenteuil and a product of the esteemed Clairefontaine academy, Canvot caught the eye with his performances in Frances youth systemfrom U16s through to the U20sbefore stepping up at Toulouse.
He becomes Palaces fourth summer signing, joining fellow recruits Walter Benitez, Borna Sosa, and Yeremy Pino.
Chairman Steve Parish said: Jaydee is an exciting talent whose progress has been on our radar for some time. We are pleased to welcome him to South London.
His arrival bolsters a squad already brimming with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing his impact both this season, and in the future, in red and blue."
Canvot added: "Its very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project.
"It's a big step because it's the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to start."
