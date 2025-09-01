You are here: Home > News > Edouard departs for Lens
September 4 2025 10.39pm

Edouard departs for Lens

September 1 2025

Odsonne Edouard has brought his time at Crystal Palace to a close, sealing a permanent switch to Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 27-year-old striker joined Palace from Celtic in 2021 and made 105 appearances across four seasons in south London, finding the net 21 times.

His most memorable moment came on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur, when he scored twice and set a Premier League record as the fastest debutant goal scorer.

Last season, Edouard spent time on loan at Leicester City, but with competition for places in Palaces forward line and a fresh start on offer in France, he now returns to his homeland on a permanent deal.

A statement on the Palace website read: "Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Odsonne the best of luck with the next chapter of his career."

Edouard leaves Selhurst Park with a legacy of flashes of brilliance, particularly that unforgettable first afternoon in red and blue, and Palace fans will no doubt keep an eye on his progress as he takes on a new challenge with Lens.

Meanwhile, Academy forward Franco Umeh has completed a permanent move to Portsmouth.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined in February 2023 from Cork City but did not make a first-team appearance.

