Palace edge Millwall on penalties

September 16 2025
Crystal Palace held their nerve to beat south London rivals Millwall 4-2 on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Debutant Eagles keeper Walter Benitez saved two spot-kicks on a memorable night at Selhurst Park after the tie finished 1-1 on 90 minutes.
Chris Richards gave Palace the lead on 72 minutes, turning in a loose ball after a corner, but Ryan Leonards stoppage-time header forced a dramatic shootout.
Jean-Philippe Mateta had missed a golden chance to wrap it up late on, screwing wide from eight yards.
But when it came to the shoot-out, Benitez came to his rescue by denying Tristan Crama and Aidomo Emakhu.
Mateta, Richards, Justin Devenny and Daichi Kamada all converted their penalties to extend Palace's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.
Summer signing Benitez and teenage defender Jaydee Canvot both impressed on their debuts.
Palace: Benítez, Munoz, Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi (Richards 61), Sosa (Devenny 71), Hughes, Kamada, Esse (Uche 46), Pino (Lerma 71), Mateta.
Not used: Henderson, Mitchell, Clyne, Rodney, Cardines.
Millwall: Benda, Sturge, Crama, Taylor, Ivanovic (Coburn 46), Neghli (Howland 78) Kelly (Ballo 23), Grant (Emakhu 78), Bangura-Williams (Leonard 78), Harding, Mazou-Sacko.
Not used: Coleman, Cooper, Bryan, Matthews.
