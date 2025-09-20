Palace soar with hard-fought win at West Ham

September 20 2025
Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.
The Eagles climbed to fourth in the Premier League table, extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.
Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring in the 37th minute, reacting quickest to head home after Alphonse Areola had tipped Marc Guehis effort onto the crossbar.
Jarrod Bowen levelled on 49 minutes with a close-range header from El Hadji Malick Dioufs corner, sparking a spell of West Ham pressure.
The decisive moment came when Tyrick Mitchell was left unmarked in the box and fired a superb volley past Areola in the 68th minute to seal the points.
As Palace celebrated, home fans vented their frustration at manager Graham Potter, even joining in with chants of youre getting sacked in the morning from the travelling Eagles supporters.
With Oliver Glasners side unbeaten in nine matches this season more than any other top-flight team Palace fans are daring to dream, while West Hams struggles continue.
West Ham: Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes (Magassa 78), Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville (Luis Guilherme 78), Wilson (Füllkrug 59).
Not used: Hermansen, Igor, Todibo, Scarles, Rodríguez, Irving.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes (Lerma 65), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 46), Kamada, Mateta (Nketiah 75).
Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Uche.
