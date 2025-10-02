Historic night as Palace down Dynamo

October 2 2025
Crystal Palace made a dream start to life in the UEFA Conference League group stage with a commanding 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in Poland.
Daniel Munoz broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, guiding a looping header into the far corner from Yeremy Pinos inviting back-post cross.
Pino was at the heart of everything, and it was his dazzling footwork on the left that carved out the chance for half-time substitute Eddie Nketiah to sweep home Palaces second in the 58th minute.
The red and blue army over 3,500 strong roared their side on as Oliver Glasners men wrote another page of club history: a first ever away victory in European competition, and a new club record unbeaten run of 19 games.
Even Borna Sosas late red card for two quick yellows couldnt take the shine off a memorable night. Palace were good value for the win, with Nketiah unlucky to see another effort ruled offside.
Against opponents with a storied European past, it was the south Londoners who looked right at home on the continental stage.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Cardines 88), Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Sosa, Hughes (Lerma 52), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 69), Kamada (Sarr 69), Mateta (Nketiah 46).
Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Canvot, Mitchell, Esse, Uche.
Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Tymchyk (Karavaiev 81), Thiare, Bilovar, Mykhavko (Voloshyn 34), Brazhko, Dubinchak, Yarmolenko (Ogundana 67), Yatsyk (Pikhalonok 68), Shaparenko (Blanuța 81), Guerrero.
Not used: Morgan, Ihnatenko, Vivcharenko, Burtnyk, Rubchynskyi, Buialskyi, Zakharchenko.
Romaine Esse
at 7.53pm by Inquisitive Aquila
One club for all
at 6.20pm by cryrst
Mateta Conundrum
at 5.24pm by doombear
Everton vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 5.19pm by Spiderman
Injustices 25/26
at 3.37pm by Spindle
Everton Predictions
at 12.03pm by HeathMan
Odsonne Edouard
at 11.53am by ASCPFC
Last night's singing.
at 11.53am by The_postman
International Call Ups
at 11.28am by beak
Win the conference or qualify for the chanpions league ?
at 7.37pm by rob1969
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.