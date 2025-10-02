You are here: Home > News > Historic night as Palace down Dynamo
October 6 2025 8.02pm

Historic night as Palace down Dynamo

October 2 2025

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Palace

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Palace

Crystal Palace made a dream start to life in the UEFA Conference League group stage with a commanding 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in Poland.

Daniel Munoz broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, guiding a looping header into the far corner from Yeremy Pinos inviting back-post cross.

Pino was at the heart of everything, and it was his dazzling footwork on the left that carved out the chance for half-time substitute Eddie Nketiah to sweep home Palaces second in the 58th minute.

The red and blue army  over 3,500 strong  roared their side on as Oliver Glasners men wrote another page of club history: a first ever away victory in European competition, and a new club record unbeaten run of 19 games.

Even Borna Sosas late red card for two quick yellows couldnt take the shine off a memorable night. Palace were good value for the win, with Nketiah unlucky to see another effort ruled offside.

Against opponents with a storied European past, it was the south Londoners who looked right at home on the continental stage.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Cardines 88), Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Sosa, Hughes (Lerma 52), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 69), Kamada (Sarr 69), Mateta (Nketiah 46).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Canvot, Mitchell, Esse, Uche.

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Tymchyk (Karavaiev 81), Thiare, Bilovar, Mykhavko (Voloshyn 34), Brazhko, Dubinchak, Yarmolenko (Ogundana 67), Yatsyk (Pikhalonok 68), Shaparenko (Blanuța 81), Guerrero.

Not used: Morgan, Ihnatenko, Vivcharenko, Burtnyk, Rubchynskyi, Buialskyi, Zakharchenko.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Romaine Esse
at 7.53pm by Inquisitive Aquila

One club for all
at 6.20pm by cryrst

Mateta Conundrum
at 5.24pm by doombear

Everton vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 5.19pm by Spiderman

Injustices 25/26
at 3.37pm by Spindle

Everton Predictions
at 12.03pm by HeathMan

Odsonne Edouard
at 11.53am by ASCPFC

Last night's singing.
at 11.53am by The_postman

International Call Ups
at 11.28am by beak

Win the conference or qualify for the chanpions league ?
at 7.37pm by rob1969

You are here: Home > News > Historic night as Palace down Dynamo