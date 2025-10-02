Historic night as Palace down Dynamo

October 2 2025

Crystal Palace made a dream start to life in the UEFA Conference League group stage with a commanding 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in Poland.

Daniel Munoz broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, guiding a looping header into the far corner from Yeremy Pinos inviting back-post cross.

Pino was at the heart of everything, and it was his dazzling footwork on the left that carved out the chance for half-time substitute Eddie Nketiah to sweep home Palaces second in the 58th minute.

The red and blue army  over 3,500 strong  roared their side on as Oliver Glasners men wrote another page of club history: a first ever away victory in European competition, and a new club record unbeaten run of 19 games.

Even Borna Sosas late red card for two quick yellows couldnt take the shine off a memorable night. Palace were good value for the win, with Nketiah unlucky to see another effort ruled offside.

Against opponents with a storied European past, it was the south Londoners who looked right at home on the continental stage.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Cardines 88), Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Sosa, Hughes (Lerma 52), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 69), Kamada (Sarr 69), Mateta (Nketiah 46).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Canvot, Mitchell, Esse, Uche.

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Tymchyk (Karavaiev 81), Thiare, Bilovar, Mykhavko (Voloshyn 34), Brazhko, Dubinchak, Yarmolenko (Ogundana 67), Yatsyk (Pikhalonok 68), Shaparenko (Blanuța 81), Guerrero.

Not used: Morgan, Ihnatenko, Vivcharenko, Burtnyk, Rubchynskyi, Buialskyi, Zakharchenko.