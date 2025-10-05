You are here: Home > News > Grealish strike ends Palaces unbeaten run
October 6 2025 8.02pm

Grealish strike ends Palaces unbeaten run

October 5 2025

Everton 2-1 Palace

Everton 2-1 Palace

Crystal Palaces remarkable 19-match unbeaten run finally came to end an after a 2-1 loss at Everton.

It happened in cruel fashion, as Jack Grealishs 93rd-minute effort gave the Toffees all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Daniel Munozs composed finish on 37 minutes had put the Eagles in control after Tyrick Mitchell had struck the post, and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line as Palace pushed for a second.

Everton improved after the break and levelled in the 76th minute when Iliman Ndiaye converted from the spot following Maxence Lacroixs clumsy challenge on Tim Iroegbunam.

Just when it looked like Palace would leave with a point, Grealish  on loan from Manchester City  pounced deep into stoppage time after Dean Hendersons save fell kindly into his path.

It was Palaces first defeat since April 16 and a frustrating end to a superb run, with Oliver Glasners men showing signs of fatigue after their midweek European win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Everton: Pickford, OBrien, Tarkowski, Keane (Iroegbunam 65), Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Dibling (Alcaraz 46), Ndiaye (Coleman 90), Grealish, Barry (Beto 46).

Not used: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Aznou.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada (Lerma 81), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 88), Sarr (Uche 89), Mateta (Nketiah 70).

Not used: Benítez, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Romaine Esse
at 7.53pm by Inquisitive Aquila

One club for all
at 6.20pm by cryrst

Mateta Conundrum
at 5.24pm by doombear

Everton vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 5.19pm by Spiderman

Injustices 25/26
at 3.37pm by Spindle

Everton Predictions
at 12.03pm by HeathMan

Odsonne Edouard
at 11.53am by ASCPFC

Last night's singing.
at 11.53am by The_postman

International Call Ups
at 11.28am by beak

Win the conference or qualify for the chanpions league ?
at 7.37pm by rob1969

You are here: Home > News > Grealish strike ends Palaces unbeaten run