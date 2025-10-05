October 5 2025
Crystal Palaces remarkable 19-match unbeaten run finally came to end an after a 2-1 loss at Everton.
It happened in cruel fashion, as Jack Grealishs 93rd-minute effort gave the Toffees all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Daniel Munozs composed finish on 37 minutes had put the Eagles in control after Tyrick Mitchell had struck the post, and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line as Palace pushed for a second.
Everton improved after the break and levelled in the 76th minute when Iliman Ndiaye converted from the spot following Maxence Lacroixs clumsy challenge on Tim Iroegbunam.
Just when it looked like Palace would leave with a point, Grealish on loan from Manchester City pounced deep into stoppage time after Dean Hendersons save fell kindly into his path.
It was Palaces first defeat since April 16 and a frustrating end to a superb run, with Oliver Glasners men showing signs of fatigue after their midweek European win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Everton: Pickford, OBrien, Tarkowski, Keane (Iroegbunam 65), Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Dibling (Alcaraz 46), Ndiaye (Coleman 90), Grealish, Barry (Beto 46).
Not used: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Aznou.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada (Lerma 81), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 88), Sarr (Uche 89), Mateta (Nketiah 70).
Not used: Benítez, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes.
