October 5 2025

Crystal Palaces remarkable 19-match unbeaten run finally came to end an after a 2-1 loss at Everton.

It happened in cruel fashion, as Jack Grealishs 93rd-minute effort gave the Toffees all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Daniel Munozs composed finish on 37 minutes had put the Eagles in control after Tyrick Mitchell had struck the post, and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line as Palace pushed for a second.

Everton improved after the break and levelled in the 76th minute when Iliman Ndiaye converted from the spot following Maxence Lacroixs clumsy challenge on Tim Iroegbunam.

Just when it looked like Palace would leave with a point, Grealish  on loan from Manchester City  pounced deep into stoppage time after Dean Hendersons save fell kindly into his path.

It was Palaces first defeat since April 16 and a frustrating end to a superb run, with Oliver Glasners men showing signs of fatigue after their midweek European win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Everton: Pickford, OBrien, Tarkowski, Keane (Iroegbunam 65), Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Dibling (Alcaraz 46), Ndiaye (Coleman 90), Grealish, Barry (Beto 46).

Not used: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Aznou.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada (Lerma 81), Wharton, Pino (Devenny 88), Sarr (Uche 89), Mateta (Nketiah 70).

Not used: Benítez, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes.