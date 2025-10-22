October 22 2025

Crystal Palace have undergone a significant transformation recently, writes Ben Frost.

Some bright talents have left the club, which brought significant financial returns. But their departure marked the end of the whole era. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze defined the teams style.

Now that they are gone, the club has to look for an immediate replacement who would make an equal contribution. The recent changes have already affected sports wagering for the new season of the Premier League. Meanwhile, lets see the legacy and role of departed players in their new clubs.

Olise to Bayern Munich

Olise moved to Bayern Munich in 2024. His transfer became one of the biggest deals in the summer window. The German giants agreed to pay around 60 million for the French winger.

Olise joined Crystal Palace in 2021 and became the driving force of their attacks. He made 90 appearances, scored 16 goals, and completed 25 assists, which earned him a universal recognition of a creative spark.

Olise managed to go through the rivals' defences by making incisive passes and maintaining close control of the ball. His contribution to the club made him incredibly popular among fans. Signing a five-year contract with Bayern Munich meant saying goodbye to Palace. Olise didnt hesitate to take his career to the next level.

At Bayern, the young winger faced high expectations. The club was coming off a dry campaign for the first time in over a decade. Olise received a task to bring new energy to their attack. And he didnt waste any time adapting to his new team.

Olise scored his first goal within weeks after joining the club. It didnt take him long to show excellent performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. He scored 17 goals and made 15 assists by the end of the 2024/2025 season. He was recognised as the best rookie of the Bundesliga.

Head coach Vincent Kompany praised Olise for becoming one of our most important players in his very first year. Thomas Müller praised his consistency and quick growth. Olise has become a significant key to quick success in the new season.

Eze to Arsenal

Eze moved to Arsenal in this year. The Gunners paid over 68 million for the attacking midfielder. Eze joined Palace in 2020 and quickly grew into a critical player. In 169 appearances, he scored 40 goals and made 28 assists. He scored the winning goal in the game against Manchester City, which brought the first big trophy to the club. Eze also became a community icon, supporting multiple charity initiatives in South London.

Eze can play across the forward line and in midfield, which drew the attention of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta viewed Eze as a tactical asset for the club. The manager has direct communication with the player to convince him to join the club. And his persistence paid out.

Eze agreed to move to Arsenal and play under No.10. His arrival also underlined the clubs ambition for the new season. Kai Havertz had to miss a series of games due to his injury. The team could use Eze to unlock the rivals defence.

His dribbling and close control of the ball made him a perfect fit. His ability to glide past opponents and link midfield with attack adds a new dimension to Arsenals game. Eze helps Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard complete their attacks.

Eze graduated from Arsenals football academy at the age of 13. Signing a contract with the club felt like a homecoming. At 27, Eze is ready to become a central figure in Arsenal.

Guéhi to Liverpool or Real Madrid?

Marc Guehi became the main character of the dramatic saga that took place this summer. The captain of Palace had decided to join Liverpool for over 35 million. The contract was supposed to be signed on the last day of the deadline. Yet the move didnt happen because Palace couldnt secure a replacement in time. It became a huge disappointment for Liverpool and Guéhi, who was ready to move on with a new club.

The player is determined to leave the club as soon as possible. This time, he is interested in moving to Real Madrid. Guéhi will take the situation under his control once his contract ends next year.

Liverpool remain interested in the player. But they are restricted by national regulations, which prevent them from negotiating a pre-contract until the summer. Real Madrid can open talks as early as January. That timing could prove decisive.

The Spanish giants see Guéhi as a natural fit for their back line. Antonio Rüdiger is in his thirties, and Éder Militão has just come back from a long-term injury. Guéhis calm presence and ability to read the game could be an excellent contribution to the team. His Ivorian passport grants him status as a Spanish national under the Cotonou Agreement, bypassing La Ligas non-EU player restrictions. This detail makes him even more attractive to Madrid.

Liverpool is not out of the picture. The club is still looking for the right player to build a strong central defence. The Reds were very close to signing Guéhi and have not ruled out a future transfer. Yet he also acknowledged the players disappointment, saying: Its a pity for [Guéhi], but he is at a good club. Lets see what the future brings for us.

Guéhi became a captain, a leader, and a popular player at Palace. But he is now ready for the next stage of his career. He may partner with Van Dijk at Anfield or Rüdiger at the Bernabéu. His skills suggest he will thrive. His departure will mark the official end of another era at Selhurst Park.